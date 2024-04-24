Murray track at East Union coed

Murray track competed at East Union on April 18, with the girls team finished fifth of seven teams, and the boys tying for fourth.

Top girl winner for Murray included Leksi Gannon, with two, first place wins in the 100m and 200m dashes, with run times of 13.09 and 26.94. Keirsten Klein took first in the discus with a distance of 98-07, and second in shot put with a throw of 31-00.25. Amaria Oswald took second in the 800m with a time of 3:05.50, and third in the 400m with a time of 1:16.33.

The girls 4x400m relay team took third; the 4x100m and distance medley both took fourth; and the sprint medley and 4x200m relay teams took fifth.

On the boys team, top finishers were Jacob Keller with third place in the high jump with a height of 5-02.00 and fourth in the 400m with a time of 1:00.64. Daniel Gard took fourth in the 100m hurdles at 25.35, and Keaton Brammer took fourth in the 100m with a time of 13.03. Seth McMurry placed fifth in the long jump with a leap of 16-09.00.

The boys teams of the 800 sprint medley, 4x100m relay, 4x200m relay and 4x800m relay all took second, and the 4x400m relay and distance medley took third.

Results

GIRLS

100m dash

1. Leksi Gannon - 13.09

7. Amaria Oswald - 15.70

16. Rilea Eckels - 17.70

200m dash

1. Gannon - 26.94

10. Cova del Barco Subinas - 33.35

400m dash

3. Oswald - 1:16.33

800m run

2. Oswald - 3:05.50

6. Kenzi Mongar - 3:19.15

400m lows

8. Abby Chamberlain - 1:33.82

100m hurdles

7. A. Chamberlain - 20.94

8. Kaycie Chamberlain - 26.12

Shot put

2. Keirsten Klein - 31-00.25

12. Addie Eckels - 19-06.25

13. Anna Aschan - 17-06.50

Discus

1. Klein - 98-07

11. Eckels - 51-09

13. Aschan - 37-03

Long jump

10. Arlette Esteban-Cabrera - 9-03.75

4x100m relay

4. Murray - 1:10.94 (Macee Penick, R. Eckels, K. Chamberlain, Esteban-Cabrera)

4x200m relay

5. Murray - 2:25.96 (Penick, Esteban-Cabrera, R. Eckels, del Barco Subinas)

4x400m relay

3. Murray - 6:01.67 (A. Chamberlain, A. Eckels, K. Chamberlain, R. Eckels)

Sprint medley

5. Murray - 2:41.67 (Penick, Aschan, Esteban-Cabrera, Mongar)

Distance medley

4. Murray - 6:20.37 (Penick, K. Chamberlain, A. Eckels, Mongar)

BOYS

100m

4. Keaton Brammer - 13.03

10. Grady Mongar - 13.82

14. Kenric Anderson - x15.44

110m hurdles

4. Daniel Gard - 25.35

200m

6. Keegan Chew - 28.67

7. Mongar - 28.71

9. Anderson - x33.63

400m

4. Jacob Keller - 1:00.64

400m hurdles

6. Seth McMurry - 1:22.66

800m

7. Matteo Gagliardi - 2:37.65

Discus

8. Austin Peterson - 94-02

14. Brock Heaberlin - 65-03

High jump

3. Keller - 5-02.00

Long jump

5. McMurry - 16-09.00

6. Chew - J16.09-00

10. Gard - x14.02-50

Shot put

11. Heaberlin - 24-11.25

800 sprint medley

2. 1:53.51 (Ayden Lamb, Mongar, Josep Requeni, Brammer)

4x100m relay

2. 52.57 (Brammer, Lamb, Mongar, Keller)

4x200m relay

2. 1:49.10 (Brammer, Requeni, McMurry, Chew)

4x400m relay

3. 4:46.45 (Gagliardi, Gard, Anderson, Requeni)

4x800m relay

2. 10:48.84 (Gagliardi, Peterson, Keller, Chew)

Distance medley

3. 4:51.70 (Lamb, McMurry, Gard, Peterson)