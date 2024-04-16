Saydel bests Clarke tennis 5-4

Clarke Indians tennis hosted the Saydel Eagles on April 8, falling by one point.

Casey Wade, Peyton Lynn and Jonathan Galvez won their individual sets, and the doubles team of Bryce Johnson and Galvez won theirs for four Clarke points.

Singles

Austin Schnell, S., def. JD Sitmzan, Cl. - 8-3

Jake Buell, S., def. Nathaniel Rowe, Cl. - 8-6

Casey Wade, S., def. Alex Wood, S. - 8-4

Sadler Gruber, S., def. Bryce Johnson, Cl. - 8-3

Peyton Lynn, S., def. Jacob McPherren, S. - 8-5

Jonathan Galvez, Cl. def. William Gates, S. - 8-1

Doubles

Schnell/Buell, S., def. Sitzman/Rowe, Cl. - 8-5

Wood/Gruber, S., def. Wade/Lynn, Cl. - 8-4

Johnson/Galvez, Cl., def. McPherren/Gates, S. - 8-2