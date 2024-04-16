Clarke boys take fourth at Panther Invite

The Clarke boys track team took fourth place with 100 points at the April 8 Creston Panther Invite.

Cole White took first in the discus with a throw of 153-09 to earn 10 points for the team, and second in the shot put with a distance of 46-08.00 for eight points. DeVante Caldwell placed first in the 1600m with a time of 5:24.15, and second in the 3200m at 11:49.63, earning 10 and eight points respectively . Micah Domina took first in the 3200m with a run time of 11:39.17 for 10 points. In the 800m, Brody Feehan took third with a time of 2:27.87 worth six points.

Other individual top five finishes for points included Brock Watson in fifth in the 100m with 12.14 time and fourth in the 200m with 24.73. Fifth place finishes were Nash Bishop in the 200m with a run time of 25.01, Alex Stiles in the 400m hurdles with 1:06.22 and Jacob Barajas int eh 400m with 1:01.86.

Teams in the 4x200m relay and distance medley both placed second, and the 4x100m relay, shuttle hurdle and 4x800m relay took third.

Results

100m

5. Brock Waston - 12.14

10. Nash Bishop - 12.33

11. William Santa Cruz - 12.45

13. Kyle Dowell - 12.78

20. Caleb Irving - 13.72

23. Bryce Cook - 14.45

110m hurdles

8. Garrett Utley - 20.08

200m

4. Watson - 24.73

5. Bishop - 25.01

11. Milad Ibraheem - 28.46

12. Irving - 28.59

15. Tate Shriver - 29.68

16. Therren Zak - 29.99

17. Cook - 30.30

400m

5. Jacob Barajas - 1:01.86

8. Ethan Earls - 1:05.38

10. John Sanga - 1:16.81

11. Edwin Gomez-Perez - 1:22.35

400m hurdles

5. Alex Stiles - 1:06.22

8. Azahel Herrera - 1:12.05

9. Earls - 1:14.67

800m

3. Brody Feehan - 2:27.87

1600m

1. DeVante Caldwell - 5:24.15

6. Conner Williams - 5:53.75

3200m

1. Micah Domina - 11:39.17

2. Caldwell - 11:49.63

Discus

1. Cole White - 153-09

12. Ethan Danley - 87-06

16. Peyton Shields - 75-00

19. Sanga - 67-00

Long Jump

8. Utley - 15-07.50

9. Jaxton Page - 15-02.25

10. Herrera - 15-01.25

Shot put

2. White - 46-08.00

14. Danley - 28-08.50

20. Shields - 26-02.00

22. Sanga - 25-10.00

4x100m relay

3. 48.45 (Santa Cruz, Uriah Fry, Page, Watson)

Shuttle hurdle

3. 1:17.16 (Herrera, Utley, Page, Fry)

4x200m relay

2. 1:43.86 (Stiles, Page, Fry, Munoz)

4x800m relay

3. 10:15.53 (Earls, Williams, Zeke Lundquist, Feehan)

Distance medley

2. 4:22.75 (Kye Dowell, Ibraheem, Jake Pontier, Williams)