The Clarke boys golf team placed third of five teams in their first game of the season at Albia with a team score of 180.

Senior Shay Mathews came in third with a nine-hole low score of 41.

Nine-hole low

3. Shay Mathews - 41

7. Wyatt Cowling - 46

7. Brady Davis - 46

11. Aydan Mathews - 47

13. Ryan Diehl - 48

15. Bo Otto - 49

18. Jack Schlichte - 50

19. Shawn McAfee - 51