Boys tennis wins opener

Clarke boys tennis won their season opener at Albia, 8-1 over Albia. Five of six singles won their sets over their Blue Demon competitors, and all three doubles won their sets.

The girls tennis team also won their meet over Albia 8-1, with five singles wins and three doubles.

Boys results

Singles

JD Sitzman, Cl., v. Matt Selby, A. - 8-3

Nathaniel Rowe, Cl., v. Isaac Helm, A. - 8-3

Casey Wade, Cl., v. Bode Thompson, A. - 8-5

Peyton Lynn, Cl., v. Casen Baker, A. - 8-6

Jonathan Galvez, Cl., v. Ty Pickerell, A. - 8-6

Dakota Deevers, A., v. Easton Brokaw, Cl. - 8-5

Doubles

Sitzman/Rowe, Cl., v. Helm/Tavian La Rue, A. - 8-1

Wade/Lynn Cl., v. Selby/Deever, A. - 8-6

Galvez/Brokaw Cl., v. Baker, Pickerell, A. - 9-8 (7-5)

Girls results

Maddy McCoy, Cl., v. Ryleigh Birchmeir, A. - 8-2

Ava Hagen, Cl., v. Megan Teno, A. - 8-1

Maisy McCoy, Cl., v. Chloe DeMoss, A. - 8-0

Marissa Bakley, Cl., v. Brookelynn Spinier, A. - 9-8 (7-3)

Ali Henry, Cl., v. Christa Gronewold, A. - 8-0

Ayla Green, A., v Maisey White, Cl. - 8-3

Doubles

Maddy McCoy/Hagen, Cl., v. Brichmier/Teno, A. - 8-0

Maisy McCoy/Bakley, Cl., v. DeMoss/Spinler, A. - 8-3

Henry/White, Cl., v. Gronewold/Green, A. - 8-4