Clarke boys at Newton

The Clarke Indians faced the Newton Cardinals on Friday, falling 60-47 after the Cardinals pulled ahead in the second half. With a score of 27-26 in Clarke’s favor going into halftime, Clarke managed just nine points to Newton’s 17 in the third quarter, and 11 to their 17 in the fourth quarter.

Senior Jack Cooley scored 26 total points in teh contest, with Cole White picking up 10, Jesus Vega seven, and Bo Otto and Brock Watson two each. The team managed a 41.3% field goal shooting percentage. Cooley picked up 11 rebounds, and Otto had five asissts. The loss brings their season to 17-4.

The Indians hosted Ballard (12-7) Monday, and start playoff rounds next week.

Results

Clarke 77, Central Decatur 38

Cl. - 23–22–25–7

CD - 10–8–10–10

Totals (FG FT PTS) – 32 6-7 77, Ashton Giza 1 0-0 3, Jesus Vega 5 4-5 16, Bo Otto 6 0-0 16, Jack Cooley 11 2-2 24, Cole White 4 0-0 8, Brock Watson 3 0-0 6, Shawn McAfee 2 0-0 4. FG shooting – 54.2%. 3-pts – 7 (Giza 1, Vega 2, Otto 4). Rebounds – 31 (Vega 1, Otto 5, Cooley 7, White 6, Watson 4, Nash Bishop 2, Oscar Castro 1, McAfee 2). Assists – 24 (Vega 4, Otto 9, Cooley 7, Watson 2, Castro 2). Steals – 16 (Vega 3, Otto 4, Cooley 7, White 1, Watson 1). Blocks – 2 (Giza 1, Ryan Diehl 1). Turnovers – 5. Team fouls – 14. Fouled out – 0.

Newton 60, Clarke 47

N - 9–17–17–17

C - 16–11–9–11

Totals (FG FT PTS) – 19 8-12 47, Jesus Vega 3 0-0 7, Bo Otto 1 0-0 2, Jack Cooley 12 2-4 26, Cole White 2 6-8 10, Brock Watson 1 0-0 2. FG shooting – 41.3%. 3-pts – 1 (Vega). Rebounds – 32 (Ashton Giza 1, Vega 5, Otto 3, Cooley 11, White 7, Watson 3).Assists – 13 (Giza 1, Vega 1, Otto 5, Cooley 3, White 1, Watson 1, Oscar Castro 1). Steals – 2 (Vega 1, Cooley 1). Blocks – 3 (Vega 1, Cooley 1, White 1). Turnovers – 5. Team fouls – 11. Fouled out – 0.