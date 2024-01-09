Cooley sets Clarke single game scoring record

It was a historic night for Clarke Indians basketball on Friday in Eldon as Jack Cooley set the all-time record for points in a game by an Indians player. The previous Clarke record of 45 points in a game was set in 2017 by Brandyne Olin, but that is no more after Cooley’s 50 point performance against the Cardinal Comets. The Indians coasted to a 90-35 win by dominating the post.

“Our game plan was to attack the rim and be aggressive,” said Cooley said after the game.

The Indians were able to do just that, reaching 90 points with only one made 3-point shot and 20 offensive rebounds.

Senior Cooley came into this game averaging 23 points per contest, and he had 20 points by halftime in Eldon.

“I knew I had 20 . . . but [the record] wasn’t a thought going into halftime,” said Cooley.

That was before Cooley exploded for 22 points in the third quarter.

By the beginning of the fourth, Cooley says he knew head coach Michael Fischels would keep him in the game to go for the record. The game featured a running clock for part of the third quarter and all of the fourth, but not even that could stop Cooley from history. Cooley finished with 50 points on 23 for 30 shooting from the field, with 15 rebounds, six steals, and four assists.

After the game, Cooley was quick to talk about how his teammates helped propel him to his historic night, saying,

“You have six-foot-seven Cole White sealing guys so I can get to the rim for wide open layups, and then you have Bo [Otto] . . . no one can read his eyes, he had so many assists [tonight].”

Cooley also highlighted how senior Ashton Giza helps his scoring by drawing out defenders to the 3-point arc, and senior Jesus Vega Torres’ intensity on both sides of the floor.

Coach Fischels echoed Cooley’s comments, saying,

“Based on the outcome, you would have never guessed we got off to a slow start . . .We came out firing in the 3rd . . . and Jack took over the game. His teammates had no problem giving up the ball for him and played in a way that allowed him to keep getting looks. I’m very proud of him, 50 [points] does not come easy any time.”

As a team, the Indians shot 57% from the field with 26 assists while creating 21 steals. The win over Cardinal moves Clarke to eight wins and two losses on the season, with games hosting Chariton on Tuesday and visiting Knoxville on Friday of this week. The Indians have already defeated Knoxville and Chariton each once already this season.

Results

Clarke 90, Cardinal 35

Cl. - 22–25–30–13

Ca. - 11–11–4–9

Totals (FG FT PTS) – 38 13-17 90, Ashton Giza 1 0-0 2, Jesus Vega 3 3-4 9, Bo Otto 6 0-0 12, Jack Cooley 23 4-5 50, Cole White 1 0-0 2, Brock Watson 2 4-6 8, Nash Bishop 1 0-0 3, Brock Nall 1 0-0 2, Oscar Castro 0 2-2 2. FG shooting – 57.6%. 3-pts – 1 (Bishop 1). Rebounds – 36 (Giza 1, Vega 4, Otto 2, Cooley 15, White 4, Watson 3, Bishop 1, Ryan Diehl 1, Castro 3, Shawn McAfee 1). Assists – 26 (Giza 1, Vega 3, Otto 9, Cooley 4, White 1, Watson 3, Bishop 1, Diehl 3, Castro 1). Steals – 21 (Giza 4, Vega 1, Otto 5, Cooley 6, Watson 3, Nall 1, Castro 1). Blocks – 5 (Vega 2, White 2, McAfee 1). Turnovers – 11. Team fouls – 13. Fouled out – 0.