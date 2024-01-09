Clarke girls control Cardinal Comets

The Clarke girls basketball team gained their fifth win of the season on Friday with a 60-44 win over the Cardinal Comets in Eldon. The Indians were able to control the flow of the entire game, leading by more than 10 points at halftime and the end of the third quarter. This is the third win in the last three games for the team, and Clarke has won each of the three by at least 15 points.

Clarke was led by seniors Tory and Ali Henry, who combined for 37 points. Ali Henry tallied nine rebounds, five assists, and three steals to go along with her 13 points before fouling out of the game. Tory Henry compiled 24 points with four made 3-point shots in the win, and anchored the defense with seven steals. Tory’s 12 points in the fourth quarter sealed the victory for the visiting Indians.

Starters Maddy McCoy and Ava Hagan scored nine and six points for Clarke, while reserve freshman Reese Shaw and reserve sophomore Maisy McCoy scored nine and four points in the win, respectively. This win moves the Clarke girls to 5-4 on the season, with two games to play this week.

The Indians hosted Chariton on Tuesday and will travel to Knoxville on Friday.

Results

Clarke 60, Cardinal 44

Cl. - 18–13–12–17

Ca. - 11–8–13–12

Totals (FG FT PTS) – 15 20-27 60, Ali Henry 3 5-7 11, Ava Hagen 2 0-0 6, Tory Henry 4 12-16 24, Maddy McCoy 3 2-2 9, Maisy McCoy 1 1-2 4, Reese Shaw 2 0-0 6. FG shooting – 25.4%. 3-pts – 10 (Hagen 2, T. Henry 4, Maddy McCoy 1, Maisy McCoy 1, Shaw 2). Rebounds – 34 (A. Henry 9, Hagen 2, T. Henry 4, Maddy McCoy 8, Ashlyn Crawford 6, Maisy McCoy 2, Shaw 3). Assists – 6 (T. Henry 2, Maddy McCoy 3, Maisy McCoy 1). Steals – 14 (A. Henry 3, Hagen 1, T. Henry 7, Maddy McCoy 1, Shaw 2). Blocks – 5 (A. Henry 1, Hagen 1, T. Henry 1, Crawford 2). Turnovers – 16. Team fouls – 16. Fouled out – 1 (A. Henry).