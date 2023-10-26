Clarke volleyball season ends at round one of regionals

The Clarke Lady Indians volleyball season came to a close last Tuesday, Oct. 17, as they hosted round one of Class 3A Regionals at against the Clarinda Lady Cardinals. The Lady Indians fell 3-0 in three sets, bringing their season’s record to 19-14.

On offense, Ali Henry had 17 assists of the team’s 20 - Tory Henry had two and Ava Hagen one. Tory had 10 kills and 38 kill attempts across the three sets, and Ali and Hagen had double-digit kill attempts at 10 and 19. On defense, Tory led in digs with 10 of a team 39, with the remainder coming from Hagen with eight, Ali seven, Maddy McCoy and Josie Moore four, Bridgette Henry three, Reagan Fry two and Ashlyn Crawford one. On serving, the team had a 90.9% serve efficiency, with four members acheiving a 100% serve success - Bridgette, Hagen, Fry and Moore. McCoy and Ali had one ace serve each.

Results

Cld: 25–25–25

Clk: 16–18–13

Offense

Bridgette Henry: 3 SP, 4 ERR, 7 ATT

Tory Henry: 3 SP, 2 AST, 10 KLS, 3 ERR, 36 ATT

Maddy McCoy: 3 SP, 1 KLS, 2 ERR, 7 ATT

Ali Henry: 3 SP, 17 AST, 2 KLS, 10 ATT

Ava Hagen: 3 SP, 1 AST, 4 KLS, 5 ERR, 19 ATT

Reagan Fry: 1 SP, 1 KLS, 1 ATT

Allie Diehl: 1 SP

Ashlyn Crawford: 3 SP, 2 KLS, 2 ERR, 6 ATT

Josie Moore: 3 SP

Team: 3 SP, 20 AST, 20 KLS, 16 ERR, 86 ATT

Defense

B. Henry: 3 DIG

T. Henry: 1 SOLO, 1 AST, 2.0 BLK, 10 DIG

McCoy: 1 SOLO, 1 AST, 2.0 BLK, 4 DIG

A. Henry: 1 SOLO, 1 AST, 2.0 BLK, 7 DIG

Hagen: 1 AST, 1.0 BLK, 8 DIG

Fry: 1 AST, 1.0 BLK, 2 DIG

Crawford: 1 AST, 1.0 BLK, 1 DIG

Moore: 4 DIG

Team: 3 SOLO, 6 AST, 9.0 BLK, 39 DIG

Serving

B. Henry: 3 SUC, 3 ATT

T. Henry: 3 SUC, 4 ATT

McCoy: 1 ACE, 12 SUC, 13 ATT

A. Henry: 1 ACE, 9 SUC, 10 ATT

Hagen: 6 SUC, 6 ATT

Fry: 1 SUC, 1 ATT

Diehl: 1 SUC, 2 ATT

Moore: 5 SUC, 5 ATT

Team: 2 ACE, 40 SUC, 44 ATT