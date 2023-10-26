Clarke volleyball season ends at round one of regionals

The Clarke Lady Indians volleyball season came to a close last Tuesday, Oct. 17, as they hosted round one of Class 3A Regionals at against the Clarinda Lady Cardinals. The Lady Indians fell 3-0 in three sets, bringing their season’s record to 19-14.
On offense, Ali Henry had 17 assists of the team’s 20 - Tory Henry had two and Ava Hagen one. Tory had 10 kills and 38 kill attempts across the three sets, and Ali and Hagen had double-digit kill attempts at 10 and 19. On defense, Tory led in digs with 10 of a team 39, with the remainder coming from Hagen with eight, Ali seven, Maddy McCoy and Josie Moore four, Bridgette Henry three, Reagan Fry two and Ashlyn Crawford one. On serving, the team had a 90.9% serve efficiency, with four members acheiving a 100% serve success - Bridgette, Hagen, Fry and Moore. McCoy and Ali had one ace serve each.
Results
Cld: 25–25–25
Clk: 16–18–13
Offense
Bridgette Henry: 3 SP, 4 ERR, 7 ATT
Tory Henry: 3 SP, 2 AST, 10 KLS, 3 ERR, 36 ATT
Maddy McCoy: 3 SP, 1 KLS, 2 ERR, 7 ATT
Ali Henry: 3 SP, 17 AST, 2 KLS, 10 ATT
Ava Hagen: 3 SP, 1 AST, 4 KLS, 5 ERR, 19 ATT
Reagan Fry: 1 SP, 1 KLS, 1 ATT
Allie Diehl: 1 SP
Ashlyn Crawford: 3 SP, 2 KLS, 2 ERR, 6 ATT
Josie Moore: 3 SP
Team: 3 SP, 20 AST, 20 KLS, 16 ERR, 86 ATT
Defense
B. Henry: 3 DIG
T. Henry: 1 SOLO, 1 AST, 2.0 BLK, 10 DIG
McCoy: 1 SOLO, 1 AST, 2.0 BLK, 4 DIG
A. Henry: 1 SOLO, 1 AST, 2.0 BLK, 7 DIG
Hagen: 1 AST, 1.0 BLK, 8 DIG
Fry: 1 AST, 1.0 BLK, 2 DIG
Crawford: 1 AST, 1.0 BLK, 1 DIG
Moore: 4 DIG
Team: 3 SOLO, 6 AST, 9.0 BLK, 39 DIG
Serving
B. Henry: 3 SUC, 3 ATT
T. Henry: 3 SUC, 4 ATT
McCoy: 1 ACE, 12 SUC, 13 ATT
A. Henry: 1 ACE, 9 SUC, 10 ATT
Hagen: 6 SUC, 6 ATT
Fry: 1 SUC, 1 ATT
Diehl: 1 SUC, 2 ATT
Moore: 5 SUC, 5 ATT
Team: 2 ACE, 40 SUC, 44 ATT