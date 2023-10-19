Clarke cross country at Albia

Clarke cross country boys took fifth place at Albia last Tuesday with a team score of 134. Micah Domina and DeVante Caldwell both finished in the top 20, Domina in 12th with a time of 17:32.80 and Caldwell in 18th with a time of 18:05.80. For the girls, Claire Jacobsen came in 6th at 21:13.50, and Izzy Hay finished in 18th with a time of 22:16.70.
The teams ran at Mount Ayr Thursday, and had their state qualifying meet Wednesday at Winterset.
Results
Girls
6. Claire Jacobsen - 21:13.50
18. Izzy Hay - 22:16.70
49. Ellie Shinn - 28:39.20
Boys
Team - 5. 134
12. Micah Domina - 17:32.80
18. DeVante Caldwell - 18:05.80
35. Brody Feehan - 19:30.70
39. Cooper Bahls - 19:45.60
42. Conner Williams - 19:54.90
48. Jake Pontier - 20:43.10
57. Alex Shinn - 21:11.80
69. Brandon Sanchez-Flores - 22:00.90
70. Ethan Earls - 22:07.20
74. Adrian Negrete - 22:44.50
85. Erick Hernandez - 24:26.50
86. Zeke Lundquist - 24:31.20
92. Casey Wade - 28:32.60