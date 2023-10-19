Clarke cross country at Albia

Clarke cross country boys took fifth place at Albia last Tuesday with a team score of 134. Micah Domina and DeVante Caldwell both finished in the top 20, Domina in 12th with a time of 17:32.80 and Caldwell in 18th with a time of 18:05.80. For the girls, Claire Jacobsen came in 6th at 21:13.50, and Izzy Hay finished in 18th with a time of 22:16.70.

The teams ran at Mount Ayr Thursday, and had their state qualifying meet Wednesday at Winterset.

Results

Girls

6. Claire Jacobsen - 21:13.50

18. Izzy Hay - 22:16.70

49. Ellie Shinn - 28:39.20

Boys

Team - 5. 134

12. Micah Domina - 17:32.80

18. DeVante Caldwell - 18:05.80

35. Brody Feehan - 19:30.70

39. Cooper Bahls - 19:45.60

42. Conner Williams - 19:54.90

48. Jake Pontier - 20:43.10

57. Alex Shinn - 21:11.80

69. Brandon Sanchez-Flores - 22:00.90

70. Ethan Earls - 22:07.20

74. Adrian Negrete - 22:44.50

85. Erick Hernandez - 24:26.50

86. Zeke Lundquist - 24:31.20

92. Casey Wade - 28:32.60