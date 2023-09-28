Clarke Cross Country

Clarke’s cross country teams ran in the Charger Invitational at Guthrie Center Sept. 21. The boys team finished in sixth place with a team score of 125. Micah Domina finished in 14th place and DeVante Caldwell in 20th.

Individual results

Boys

14. Micah Domina - 19:17.50

20. DeVante Caldwell - 19:52.20

40. Conner Williams - 21:15.20

41. Brody Feehan - 21:20.90

42. Alex Shinn - 21:26.30

56. Cooper Bahls - 22:56.30

57. Jake Pontier - 22:59.20

64. Eric Francisco Pedro - 23:47.80

74. Ethan Earls - 25:14.20

76. Zeke Lundquist - 25:28.10

78. Brandon Sanchez Flores - 26:27.00

80. Adrian Negrete - 27:14.20

83. Milad Ibraheem - 28:12.60

92. Casey Wade - 34:59.30

Girls

23. Claire Jacobsen - 24:30.40

45. Isabell Hay - 28:10.90

56. Maddie Sargent - 31:30.00

63. Ellie Shinn - 32:58.00