Clarke Cross Country

Clarke’s cross country teams ran in the Charger Invitational at Guthrie Center Sept. 21. The boys team finished in sixth place with a team score of 125. Micah Domina finished in 14th place and DeVante Caldwell in 20th.
Individual results
Boys
14. Micah Domina - 19:17.50
20. DeVante Caldwell - 19:52.20
40. Conner Williams - 21:15.20
41. Brody Feehan - 21:20.90
42. Alex Shinn - 21:26.30
56. Cooper Bahls - 22:56.30
57. Jake Pontier - 22:59.20
64. Eric Francisco Pedro - 23:47.80
74. Ethan Earls - 25:14.20
76. Zeke Lundquist - 25:28.10
78. Brandon Sanchez Flores - 26:27.00
80. Adrian Negrete - 27:14.20
83. Milad Ibraheem - 28:12.60
92. Casey Wade - 34:59.30
Girls
23. Claire Jacobsen - 24:30.40
45. Isabell Hay - 28:10.90
56. Maddie Sargent - 31:30.00
63. Ellie Shinn - 32:58.00