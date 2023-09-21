Murray takes down Lamoni

The Murray Mustangs ran over the Lamoni Demons 49-32, maintaining a lead throughout the game last Friday.

Murray came out of the gates strong with a 49-yard run by Caden Page in the first minute for a touchdown followed by a successful two-point conversion pass to Kace Patton. Page had a 20-yard run for another touchdown with 7:52 left in the first quarter with another two-point pass to Patton. Lamoni put points on the board a couple of minutes later to end the first quarter 16-6.

The second quarter saw two Murray touchdowns with a 29-yard run by Nolan Gannon (failed pass attempt for two points after) and an eight-yard reception by Kendrick Mastin with an extra point kick by Austin Peterson with less than ten seconds left in the half.

Lamoni scored first in the third quarter on a 30-yard run by Ambrose Savage. Gannon had a 22-yard touchdown reception and Lamoni earned another touchdown with 25 seconds left in the quarter.

The score going into the fourth quarter stood at 35-20 in Murray’s favor. Mastin scored a touchdown; an extra two-points failed. Lamoni’s Savage had two more touchdown runs - one 63-yards another 30-yards - with fails on extra points. A final Page touchdown with a pass from Keegan Chew to Mastin for two points were the last points in the contest for a final score of 49-32.

Murray coaches said that while it was good to come away with a win, there are still areas of improvement to be made.

“We have big games the next two weeks with Southeast Warren at home and then traveling to Lenox.”

Murray hosts Southeast Warren (2-2) this Friday.

Game stats

Points by quarter

M: 16–13–6–14

L: 6–0–14–12

PASSING (pass attempts-touchdowns-interceptions)

Keegan Chew: ⅔–0–0 for 42 yds

Caden Page: 5/12–2–0 for 67 yds

Team: 7/15/–2–0 for 109 yds

RUSHING (carries-yds-TDs-longest for TD)

Chew: 1–-3–0–0

Page: 10–95–3–49

Kendrick Mastin: 10–35–1–1

Kace Patton: 1–-2–0–0

Nolan Gannon: 20–141–1–29

Team: 42–266–5–49

RECEIVING (receptions-yds-TDs-longest for TD)

Mastin: 1–8–18

Ka. Patton: 5–79–0–0

Gannon: 1–22–1–11

Team: 7–109–2–11

DEFENSE (total tackles-solo-tackles for loss)

Ke. Chew: 2.0–0–0

Page: 5.0–3–0

Mastin: 4.0–2–0

Ka. Patton: 8.5–5–0

Ayden Lamb: 5.0–3–0

Aldo Esteban-Cabrera: 2.5–2–0

Gannon: 8.0–3–0

Austin Peterson: 4.0–3–2.0

Titus Barber: 7.0–3–2.0

Team: 46.0–24–4.0

KICK RETURNS (returns-yds)

Ka. Patton: 5–91

Lamb: 1–11

Team: 6–102

PUNT RETURNS (returns-yds)

Ka. Patton: 1–17

KICKING (kickoffs-touchback-yds-pass attempts)

Mastin: 1–0–10–0

Nathaniel Rowe: 2–0–45–0

Peterson: 5–1–236–1/1

Team: 8–1–291–1/1

PUNTING (punts-yds)

Barber: 1–49

TWO-POINT CONVERSIONS (attempts-pts)

Mastin: 1–2

Ka. Patton: 2–4

Team: 3–6