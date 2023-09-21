Clarke wins homecoming game

The Clarke Indians bested the Centerville Big Reds 40-28 with a game that started out with a quick Clarke lead before being overtaken by Centerville, with key turnovers allowing the Indians to pull back ahead.

Q1:

Clarke received the ball to start the game, which earned them six points in about ten seconds as Brock Watson received the ball and ran for a 77-yard touchdown. An extra point was added to the score by Oscar Castro, for the Indians to lead 7-0. Centerville received the ball on a touchback, with Centerville making minimal gains on first and second downs. On a third down, Big Red quarterback Landon McGrann threw downfield, but the pass was picked by Castro, who came down out of bounds. Forced to punt, the ball rolled out of bounds near Clarke’s 35.

A series of plays by Clarke brought them back within scoring range, and a near interception by Centerville’s Deke Brooks from Jack Cooley intended Watson in the end zone fell short bringing the Indians to 3rd and goal. A pass from Cooley to Drake Moore saw Moore in for a five-yard carry for touchdown, and Castro’s kick for extra point gave the Indians a 14-0 lead.

A line drive fielded by Brooks gained Centerville some yards on return, however a hold against the Big Reds moved them back inside their own 20. A handoff from McGrann to Makoa Kaleponi was stripped by Ashton Giza and recovered by Clarke linebacker Alec Wright to turn the ball back over to the Indians. Attempts at getting another touchdown found the Indians forced to punt on lack of downs. A high punt from Castro was fielded by Brock Nall for a touchback.

Centerville was only able to make it as a far 4th and 2 before having to punt again, with the punt received by Watson who was brought down at the Indian 45. A pass from Cooley to Jesus Vega moved the Indians to Centerville’s 45-yard line, with a long pass to Nall caught near the 20. As the clock ran out on the first quarter, Indians found themselves in touchdown range at the 5-yard line on first and goal.

Q2:

Picking up where they left off, Clarke tried for another six points, but were stopped by Centerville defenders, with Centerville taking back over at their own one-yard line. McGrann had trouble on the snap and was taken down inside the end zone for a safety, earning Clarke two points to bridge the score board to 16-0.

Shawn McAfee fielded the punt near midfield, and Clarke began their work back towards the goal. One a 1st and 10, Cooley threw the ball downfield towards the end zone, but a lot of traffic of both Indians and Big Reds found the ball falling into the hands of Centerville’s Connor Stephens.

McGrann carried the ball to get the Big Reds back near the 30, with a pass to Kaleponi that left him wide open with running room down the field and across the goal line before Clarke could catch him. The attempt for two points saw the snap fumbled, with McGrann able to fall back on the ball.

A squib kick from Centerville was fielded by Shay Mathews near the 30, with Mathews pushed out of bounds near the 35. The Indians pushed their way downfield with a long pass from Cooley to Nall. A subsequent pass to Vega fell incomplete, as did a pass to Mathews. A long field goal kick from Castro brought the Indians to 19-6.

Centerville drove their way through Clarke territory on their possession for another eight points - a touchdown from Ryan Sinnott and two points by McGrann. On the kickoff, Centerville executed a successful on-side kick, taking back over and quickly putting another eight on the board, all courtesy of McGrann.

On another squib kick, Clarke took over at their own 49. With passes to receivers falling incomplete, Castro attempted a field goal from about the 46-yard line, with the ball falling short of the goal. Stephens attempted to return the ball with less than five seconds on the clock, but was taken down by Vega to end the first half.

Q3:

Centerville had to punt the ball away on lack of downs to start out the third quarter, with the same happening to Clarke on their turn. Vega intercepted a McGrann pass, and returned the ball to inside Centerville’s 35. Clarke was able to gain yardage back towards the goal, and Watson received a pass for a touchdown. A kick from Castro brought the Indians back in the lead 26-22.

Rafeal Avalos came in to kick for Clarke, and the punt was fielded by Brooks, who made a 96-yard touchdown return. An attempt by McGrann for two-points was stopped short as he was taken down by McAfee, with Centerville taking back over in points 28-26.

A squib kick this time fielded by Watson moved Clarke down the field, and a pass from Cooley to Giza was caught over the hands of Big Red defenders for a touchdown. An extra point moved Clarke up to 33-28.

Centerville worked on getting downs from their own 15-yard line, getting them on 3rd downs. A fumble by Stephens at Clarke’s 28 was recovered by the Indians, turning the ball back into their hands to start the final quarter.

Q4:

After a series of first downs, Cooley faked a handoff and kept the ball and took it up the center, for the ball to be fumbled and recovered by Centerville. Centerville looked to make their return for more points, but an illegal forward pass against them brought them back to 4th and 13, forced to punt with 7:56 left to play.

Clarke would have to punt the ball away on lack of downs, with Centerville starting near their 16-yard line. With rushers breaking through tackles in an attempt to get a first down, Centerville found success on 2nd and 8. A flag on 3rd and long reset the play, and McGrann kept the ball, only to be knocked down by Eli Fry, causing McGrann to fumble and Clarke to recover.

Watson cemented another touchdown for Clarke, followed by an extra point from Castro with just over a minute left on the clock. Centerville attempted to return to the board, but were unable to before time ran out on the game.

The game against Centerville was the first district play for Clarke’s this season. Their win brings them to 2-2, and they will travel to Van Meter (4-0) this Friday.

Points by quarter

Cl: 14–5–14–7

Cen.: 0–22–6–0

PASSING (pass attempts-touchdowns-interceptions)

Jack Cooley: 26/39–3–0 for 336 yds

RUSHING (carries-yds-TDs-longest for TD)

Cooley: 4–15–0–0

Shay Mathews: 3–6–0–0

Drake Moore: 13–31–1–4

Team: 20–52–1–4

RECEIVING (receptions-yds-TDs-longest for TD)

Ashton Giza: 1–40–1–40

Jesus Vega: 4–59–0–0

Mathews: 6–25–0–0

Brock Watson: 11–125–2–28

Brock Nall: 4–87–0–0

Team: 26–336–3–40

DEFENSE (total tackles-solo-tackles for loss)

Deegan Neese: 1.5–1–0

Giza: 1.0–0–0

Oscar Castro: 4.5–3–0

Vega: 2.5–2–0

Bryan Enriquez: 0.5–0–0

Eli Fry: 5.5–3–0

Alec Wright: 1.5–1–0

Mathews: 1.5–1–0

Nall: 2.5–1–0.5

Moore: 4.5–3–0

Cole Binning: 9.0–6–0

Shawn McAfee: 8.5–5–1.5

Cole White: 2.5–1–0

Team: 45.5–27–2.0

FUMBLES (recovered)

Wright: 1

White: 1

Team: 2

INTERCEPTIONS (interceptions)

Vega: 1

KICK RETURNS (returns-yds-TDs-longest for TD)

Castro: 1–0–0–0

Mathews: 1–8–0–0

Watson: 2–111–1–77

McAfee: 1–0–0–0

Team: 5–119–1–77

PUNT RETURNS (return-yds)

Mathews: 1–7

KICKING (kickoffs-touchbacks-yds-field attempts-longest for TD-attempts)

Castro: 3–1–160–1/2–32–4/4

Rafael Avalos: 4–2–204–0/0–0–1/1

Team: 7–3–364–1/2–32–5/5

PUNTING (punts-yds)

Castro: 3–102