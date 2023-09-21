Clarke volleyball wins two, loses one

Clarke volleyball ended last week at 7-6 following wins over Centerville and Mount Ayr, and one loss to East Mills.

Hosting Centerville on Sept. 12, Ali Henry had 33 of 39 offensive assists over the four sets. 21 kills were accounted for by Tory Henry of the 42 total kills out of 135 attempts. Defensively, three Lady Indians had digs in the double-digits: Ava Hagen with 16, Maddy McCoy with 12 and Tory with 13.

At serving, Hagen had 30 successful serves out of 31 attempts, Ali had 15 out of 18 and McCoy 13 out of 16 of the team’s total 75 successes of 92 attempts.

Clarke hosted Knoxville Tuesday night, and will travel to Southwest Valley for a tournament on Saturday.

Clarke 3, Centerville 1

Cl: 29–14–25–25 - 3

Cen.: 27–25–14–16 - 1

Offense

Bridgette Henry - 4 SP, 2 AST, 6 KLS, 2 ERR, 14 ATT

Tory Henry - 4 SP, 2 AST, 21 KLS, 11 ERR, 49 ATT

Maddy McCoy - 4 SP, 1 KLS, 3 ERR, 13 ATT

Ali Henry - 4 SP, 33 AST, 2 KLS, 5 ERR, 18 ATT

Ava Hagen - 4 SP, 9 KLS, 4 ERR, 31 ATT

Elli Blackford - 1 SP, 1 ERR, 1 ATT

Allie Diehl - 3 SP, 1 AST

Ashlyn Crawford - 3 SP, 3 KLS, 1 ERR, 8 ATT

Josie Moore - 1 SP, 1 AST, 1 ERR, 1 ATT

Team - 4 SP, 39 AST, 42 KLS, 28 ERR, 135 ATT

Defense

B. Henry - 1 AST, 1.0 BLK, 5 DIG

T. Henry - 2 SOLO, 2 AST, 4.0 BLK, 13 DIG

McCoy - 3 SOLO, 3 AST, 6.0 BLK, 12 DIG

A. Henry - 2 AST, 2.0 BLK, 7 DIG

Hagen - 1 SOLO, 1 AST, 2.0 BLK, 16 DIG

Diehl - 9 DIG

Crawford - 1 SOLO, 2 AST, 3.0 BLK, 1 DIG

Moore - 5 DIG

Team - 7 SOLO, 11 AST, 18.0 BLK, 68 DIG

Serving

B. Henry - 1 ACE, 6 SUC, 9 ATT

T. Henry - 2 ACE, 9 SUC, 13 ATT

McCoy - 1 ACE, 13 SUC, 16 ATT

A. Henry - 3 ACE, 15 SUC, 18 ATT

Hagen - 5 ACE, 30 SUC, 31 ATT

Diehl - 1 ATT

Crawford - 1 ACE, 2 SUC, 3 ATT

Moore - 1 ATT

Team - 13 ACE, 75 SUC, 92 ATT

Clarke 2, Mount Ayr 0

C: 21–21 - 2

MA: 14–16 - 0

Individual stats not available at press time.

East Milles 2, Clarke 0

C: 20–17 - 0

EM: 25–25 - 2

Individual stats not available at press time.