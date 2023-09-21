Clarke volleyball wins two, loses one

Clarke volleyball ended last week at 7-6 following wins over Centerville and Mount Ayr, and one loss to East Mills.
Hosting Centerville on Sept. 12, Ali Henry had 33 of 39 offensive assists over the four sets. 21 kills were accounted for by Tory Henry of the 42 total kills out of 135 attempts. Defensively, three Lady Indians had digs in the double-digits: Ava Hagen with 16, Maddy McCoy with 12 and Tory with 13.
At serving, Hagen had 30 successful serves out of 31 attempts, Ali had 15 out of 18 and McCoy 13 out of 16 of the team’s total 75 successes of 92 attempts.
Clarke hosted Knoxville Tuesday night, and will travel to Southwest Valley for a tournament on Saturday.
Clarke 3, Centerville 1
Cl: 29–14–25–25 - 3
Cen.: 27–25–14–16 - 1
Offense
Bridgette Henry - 4 SP, 2 AST, 6 KLS, 2 ERR, 14 ATT
Tory Henry - 4 SP, 2 AST, 21 KLS, 11 ERR, 49 ATT
Maddy McCoy - 4 SP, 1 KLS, 3 ERR, 13 ATT
Ali Henry - 4 SP, 33 AST, 2 KLS, 5 ERR, 18 ATT
Ava Hagen - 4 SP, 9 KLS, 4 ERR, 31 ATT
Elli Blackford - 1 SP, 1 ERR, 1 ATT
Allie Diehl - 3 SP, 1 AST
Ashlyn Crawford - 3 SP, 3 KLS, 1 ERR, 8 ATT
Josie Moore - 1 SP, 1 AST, 1 ERR, 1 ATT
Team - 4 SP, 39 AST, 42 KLS, 28 ERR, 135 ATT
Defense
B. Henry - 1 AST, 1.0 BLK, 5 DIG
T. Henry - 2 SOLO, 2 AST, 4.0 BLK, 13 DIG
McCoy - 3 SOLO, 3 AST, 6.0 BLK, 12 DIG
A. Henry - 2 AST, 2.0 BLK, 7 DIG
Hagen - 1 SOLO, 1 AST, 2.0 BLK, 16 DIG
Diehl - 9 DIG
Crawford - 1 SOLO, 2 AST, 3.0 BLK, 1 DIG
Moore - 5 DIG
Team - 7 SOLO, 11 AST, 18.0 BLK, 68 DIG
Serving
B. Henry - 1 ACE, 6 SUC, 9 ATT
T. Henry - 2 ACE, 9 SUC, 13 ATT
McCoy - 1 ACE, 13 SUC, 16 ATT
A. Henry - 3 ACE, 15 SUC, 18 ATT
Hagen - 5 ACE, 30 SUC, 31 ATT
Diehl - 1 ATT
Crawford - 1 ACE, 2 SUC, 3 ATT
Moore - 1 ATT
Team - 13 ACE, 75 SUC, 92 ATT
Clarke 2, Mount Ayr 0
C: 21–21 - 2
MA: 14–16 - 0
Individual stats not available at press time.
East Milles 2, Clarke 0
C: 20–17 - 0
EM: 25–25 - 2
Individual stats not available at press time.