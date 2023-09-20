Mustangs trample Sabers

An early game lead with the first touchdown of the contest wasn’t enough to keep the Mustangs from running over the Sabers, winning 69-6 at Murray’s Senior Night game.

The bulk of the touchdowns for Murray came from Kace Patton, with five touchdown receptions from Caden Page, the longest being a 35-yard reception. Kendrick Mastin, Aldo Esteban-Cabrera, Keaton Brammer and Page accounted for the rest of the touchdowns or points for the Mustangs. In passing, Page had a successful 10 of 16 for a total 154 yards and no interceptions; Murray was able to intercept two Twin Cedars passes.

Defensively, Esteban-Cabrera and Patton both recovered fumbles. There were seven total tackles for loss of 35 made. Kicker Austin Peterson had seven kickoffs for 322 yards, resulting in four touch-backs.

Page and Patton both tied for school records in eight-man play. Page’s six touchdown passes tied with records help by Cole Page in 2000 v. Seymour, ** Darin Eckels in 2005 v. Harmony and Austin Halls in 2011 v. Adair-Casey in the state quarterfinals. Patton’s five touchdown receptions tied with Cody Scroggie’s 2012 record, in the that state semi-finals against Don Bosco.

About the game, Murray coaches said,

“It was good to get back in the win column after a couple of tough losses to Colo-Nesco and Bedford.”

Murray will face off against the Lamoni Demons (2-1) Friday at Graceland University for Lamoni’s homecoming game.

Game stats

Points by quarter

M: 22–29–6–12 - 69

TC: 6–0–0–0 - 6

PASSING (pass attempts-TDs-interceptions)

Keegan CHew - 2/3–0–0 for 45 yds

Caden Page - 10/16–6–0 for 154 yds

Team - 12/19–6–0 for 199 yds

RUSHING (carries-yds-TDs-longest for TD_

Chew - 3–-1–0–0

Page - 9–54–1–2

Kendrick Mastin - 4–26–0–0

Kace Patton - 2–-1–0–0

Keaton Brammer - 1–7–1–7

Adlo Esteban-Cabrera - 4–31–1–9

Nolan Gannon - 8–46–0–0

Wyatt Patton - 1–1–0–0

Team - 32–163–3–9

RECEIVING (receptions-yds-TDs-longest for TD)

Mastin - 1–17–1–17

K. Patton - 8–135–5–35

Seth McMurry - 1–21–0–0

Ayden Lamb - 1–2–0–0

W. Patton - 1–24–0–0

Team - 12–199–6–35

DEFENSE (total tackles-solo-tackles for loss)

Chew - 1.0–0–0

Page - 5.0–4–0

Mastin - 2.5–2–0

K. Patton - 5.5–4–1.0

McMurry - 2.5–2–0

Lamb - 2.0–1–0

Esteban-Cabrera - 1.5–1–1.0

Josep Cebrian Requeni - 1.0–1–0

Gannon - 5.5–4–1.5

Brock Heaberlin - 1.0–0–0

Austin Peterson - 1.5–0–0

Drew Hiatt - 1.0–0–0.5

Colin Aschan - 1.0–1–0

Titus Barber - 4.0–3–3.0

Team - 35.0–23–7.0

FUMBLES (recovered)

K. Patton - 1

Esteban-Cabrera - 1

Team - 2

INTERCEPTIONS (interceptions)

K. Patton - 1

Brammer - 1

Team - 2

KICK RETURNS (returns-yds)

Page - 1–0

Gannon - 1–10

Team - 2–10

PUNT RETURNS (returns-yds-TD-longest for TD)

Page - 1–38–1–38

K. Patton - 3–29–0–0

Team - 4–67–1–38

KICKING (kickoffs-touchbacks-yds-made/attempted-pts)

Requeni - 4–0–172–0/1

Peterson - 7–4–322–1/1

Team - 11–4–494–1/2–1

TWO-POINT CONVERSIONS (attempts-pts)

Page - 1–2

Mastin - 1–2

K. Paton - 1–2

Gannon - 1–2

Team - 4–8