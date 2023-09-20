Mustangs trample Sabers

An early game lead with the first touchdown of the contest wasn’t enough to keep the Mustangs from running over the Sabers, winning 69-6 at Murray’s Senior Night game.
The bulk of the touchdowns for Murray came from Kace Patton, with five touchdown receptions from Caden Page, the longest being a 35-yard reception. Kendrick Mastin, Aldo Esteban-Cabrera, Keaton Brammer and Page accounted for the rest of the touchdowns or points for the Mustangs. In passing, Page had a successful 10 of 16 for a total 154 yards and no interceptions; Murray was able to intercept two Twin Cedars passes.
Defensively, Esteban-Cabrera and Patton both recovered fumbles. There were seven total tackles for loss of 35 made. Kicker Austin Peterson had seven kickoffs for 322 yards, resulting in four touch-backs.
Page and Patton both tied for school records in eight-man play. Page’s six touchdown passes tied with records help by Cole Page in 2000 v. Seymour, ** Darin Eckels in 2005 v. Harmony and Austin Halls in 2011 v. Adair-Casey in the state quarterfinals. Patton’s five touchdown receptions tied with Cody Scroggie’s 2012 record, in the that state semi-finals against Don Bosco.
About the game, Murray coaches said,
“It was good to get back in the win column after a couple of tough losses to Colo-Nesco and Bedford.”
Murray will face off against the Lamoni Demons (2-1) Friday at Graceland University for Lamoni’s homecoming game.
Game stats
Points by quarter
M: 22–29–6–12 - 69
TC: 6–0–0–0 - 6
PASSING (pass attempts-TDs-interceptions)
Keegan CHew - 2/3–0–0 for 45 yds
Caden Page - 10/16–6–0 for 154 yds
Team - 12/19–6–0 for 199 yds
RUSHING (carries-yds-TDs-longest for TD_
Chew - 3–-1–0–0
Page - 9–54–1–2
Kendrick Mastin - 4–26–0–0
Kace Patton - 2–-1–0–0
Keaton Brammer - 1–7–1–7
Adlo Esteban-Cabrera - 4–31–1–9
Nolan Gannon - 8–46–0–0
Wyatt Patton - 1–1–0–0
Team - 32–163–3–9
RECEIVING (receptions-yds-TDs-longest for TD)
Mastin - 1–17–1–17
K. Patton - 8–135–5–35
Seth McMurry - 1–21–0–0
Ayden Lamb - 1–2–0–0
W. Patton - 1–24–0–0
Team - 12–199–6–35
DEFENSE (total tackles-solo-tackles for loss)
Chew - 1.0–0–0
Page - 5.0–4–0
Mastin - 2.5–2–0
K. Patton - 5.5–4–1.0
McMurry - 2.5–2–0
Lamb - 2.0–1–0
Esteban-Cabrera - 1.5–1–1.0
Josep Cebrian Requeni - 1.0–1–0
Gannon - 5.5–4–1.5
Brock Heaberlin - 1.0–0–0
Austin Peterson - 1.5–0–0
Drew Hiatt - 1.0–0–0.5
Colin Aschan - 1.0–1–0
Titus Barber - 4.0–3–3.0
Team - 35.0–23–7.0
FUMBLES (recovered)
K. Patton - 1
Esteban-Cabrera - 1
Team - 2
INTERCEPTIONS (interceptions)
K. Patton - 1
Brammer - 1
Team - 2
KICK RETURNS (returns-yds)
Page - 1–0
Gannon - 1–10
Team - 2–10
PUNT RETURNS (returns-yds-TD-longest for TD)
Page - 1–38–1–38
K. Patton - 3–29–0–0
Team - 4–67–1–38
KICKING (kickoffs-touchbacks-yds-made/attempted-pts)
Requeni - 4–0–172–0/1
Peterson - 7–4–322–1/1
Team - 11–4–494–1/2–1
TWO-POINT CONVERSIONS (attempts-pts)
Page - 1–2
Mastin - 1–2
K. Paton - 1–2
Gannon - 1–2
Team - 4–8