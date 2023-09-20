Cross country takes first at CD Invite

The Clarke boys’ varsity cross country team took first on Saturday at the Central Decatur Invite with 28 points and three finishes in the top ten. Micah Domina placed second with a time of 17:40.84, DeVante Caldwell third with a time of 17:43.21, and Brody Feehan in eighth with a time of 19:05.21. Both Domina and Caldwell’s times earned them a spot in the fifth and sixth fastest times for Clarke cross country.

On the girls’ side, Claire Jacobsen finished fourth with a time of 21:51.55.

The cross country team traveled to Pleasantville on Monday, and to Interstate-35 Thursday evening for meets.

Meet results

Colfax-Mingo - boys

5. Micah Domina - 18:27.74

7. DeVante Caldwell - 18:32.87

30. Brody Feehan - 20:14.20

37. Cooper Bahls - 20:34.04

39. Conner Williams - 20.35:84

58. Jake Pontier - 22:03.87

59. Eric Francisco Pedro - 22:13.62

66. Alex Shinn - 22:47.62

77. Brandon Sanchez-Flores - 23:25.31

78. Adrian Negrete - 23:27.41

90. Ethan Earls - 24:42.66

98. Erick Hernandez - 27:27.70

100. Milad Ibraheem - 28:30.68

109. Casey Wade - 30:57.34

Colfax-Mingo - girls

16. Claire Jacobsen - 23:11.45

19. Isabell Hay - 23:45.55

61. Eleanor Shinn - 29:41.47

Central Decatur - boys

Team

1. Clarke - 28 pts

Individual

2. Domina - 17:40.84

3. Caldwell - 17:43.21

8. Feehan - 19:05.21

11. Williams - 19:41.45

12. A. Shinn - 19:42.57

17. Pontier - 21:06.35

19. Francisco Pedro - 21:55.00

24. Negrete - 23:10.98

29. Earls - 24:55.40

33. Hernandez - 25:58.57

34. Sanchez Fores - 25:59.24

36. Wade - 30:02.14

Central Decatur - girls

4. Jacobsen - 21:51.55

18. Hay - 25:50.79

20. E. Shinn - 27:38.01