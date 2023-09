Clarke volleyball ended last week 5-5 after losses to Albia, Pleasantville and Mount Ayr. This week, they hosted Centerville on Tuesday and travel to Mount Ayr on Saturday for the Raiderette Volleyball Tournament.

Results

Albia 3, Clarke 1

A: 24–21–25–26 - 3

C: 15–25–23–24 - 1

Pleasantville 2, Clarke 1

P: 19–25–17 - 2

C: 25–22–15 - 1

Mount Ayr 2, Clarke 1

MA: 27–15–15 - 2

C: 25–25–7 - 2