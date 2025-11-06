The 2025-26 Clarke football season

Improving from last season, this year the Clarke Indians football team ranked 39th in Class 2A and 247th statewide. They went 0-4 in the South Central Conference and 0-5 in their class. Of nine games played, they won two at home and one on the road, and lost three both at home and away.

*all stats as available on Bound, subject to change as other schools add their seasons.

Player statistics

Ryan Diehl, Sr., captain, QB/S: Diehl threw 99 times with 34 completed passes for 538 yards to include four touchdowns and eight interceptions. He kept the ball 30 times for 60 yards to include four touchdowns and received once for 30 yards. Diehl punted three times for 123 yards.

Urijah Fry, Jr., captain, RB/FB: Fry led the Indians in tackles and carries. On tackling, he had 54 total with 39 solo, eight for loss and one sack. He carried the ball 134 times for 653 yards with seven touchdowns, the longest 78 yards; he received the ball three times for 46 yards. Fry forced two fumbles and recovered one, making one, 50-yard touchdown. He returned seven kickoffs for 109 yards and one punt return for 22 yards.

Javier Munoz, Sr., captain, DB/RB: Munoz received the ball five times for 148 yards with two touchdowns, the longest 65 yards; he rushed the ball 82 times for 360 yards. He returned 15 kickoffs for 237 yards, had one fumble recovery and three interceptions. Munoz threw the ball successfully two of four times for 67 yards with one interception. He had the third most tackles for the team with 36 ½ total, 24 solo and one for loss.

Bowen Page, So., DB/RB: Page carried the ball 13 times for 22 yards and returned one kick for six yards. He intercepted once for 24 yards, had two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries including one 67-yard fumble recovery touchdown. He made 40 and ½ tackles - the second-most of the team - with 32 solo.

Peyton Lynn, Jr., WR/DB: Lynn received the ball 12 times for 186 yards with one touchdown from 12 yards. He made three kick returns for 36 yards.

Ethan Danley, Jr., TE/LB: Danley received the ball 11 times for 143 yards; he made one, nine-yard touchdown. He returned two kicks for 21 yards and had one forced fumble. On defense, Danley made nine and one-half tackles with five solo and one for loss.

Rafael Avalos, Jr., LB/OG: As the team’s kicker, Avalos punted the ball 26 times for 1,111 yards. He performed 24 kickoffs for 709 yards that included 15 touchbacks. He made four of six field goal attempts with the longest at 47 yards and made 13 of 15 point-after kicks. On tackles he had five and one-half total, one solo, one-half for loss and one-half sack.

Lincoln Hill, Jr., LB/RB: Hill rushed the ball six times for 11 yards. He had the fourth most tackles for the Indians with 28 ½ total and 15 solo. He had the most sacks with four and second-most tackles for loss with seven and one-half.

Tate Shriver, Sr., captain, DL/TE: Shriver received the ball once for -3 yards. He made five tackles with three solo and one-half for loss.

Gavin Page, Sr., LB/RB: Page had one carry for three yards and one receiving pass for 16 yards. He made one kickoff return for 25 yards. Page made four total tackles with two solo and one and one-half for loss.

Azahel Herrera, Sr., DB/WR: Herrera had two receptions for 39 yards and made one interception for 12 yards. He made 19 total tackles with 13 solo tackles.

Jared Perdomo Sanchez, So., CB/WR: Perdomo Sanchez rushed the ball once for one yard, had two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, 10 total tackles, six solo and one for loss.

John Sanga, Sr., DL/RB: Sanga carried the ball three times for 14 yards, had 10 total tackles with three solo and one for loss.

Matthew Magallon, Fr., RB/LB: Magallon rushed the ball one time for 21 yards. On defense, Magallon had three total tackles with one solo.

Bryce Giza, So., DB/RB: Giza returned two kicks for two yards.

Kohen Poore, Jr., S/QB: Poore made nine and one-half total tackles with eight solo.

Remington Binning, Jr., DL/RB: Binning made six total tackles with five solo, three and one-half for loss and one sack.

Andrew Martinez-Andrade, So., DL/OL: Martinez-Andrade had six and one-half total tackles with three solo tackles.

Darien Matinez, Jr., OL/DL: Martinez made four and one-half tackles with two solo, one and one-half for loss and one sack.

Drake Wright, Jr., OL/DL: Wright made four and one-half tackles including three total.

Levi Cotner, Jr., LB/RB: Cotner had four total tackles with one solo.

Kye Dowell, Jr., DB/WR: Dowell made four total tackles with two solo.

Kayden Hammack, Jr., DL/OL: Hammack made four total tackles.

Tyson Page, So., DB/WR: Page had one tackle.

Angel Torres, Fr., OL/DL: Torres had two and one-half tackles.

Kaleb Short, Fr., LB/RB: Short made one solo tackle.

Mandela Sila, Fr., LB/TE: Sila made one solo tackle for loss.

Oneil Sigrah, Fr., OL/DL: Sigrah had one total tackle.

Jaxton Page, Fr., DB/RB: Page had one-half tackle.

Team totals: 36/103 pass attempts for 605 yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions; 271 rushes for 1,145 yards with 11 touchdowns; seven forced fumbles and six recovered fumbles for 118 yards with two touchdowns; five interceptions for 38 yards; 31 kick returns for 436 yards; 277 ½ tackles with 171 solo, 28 ½ for loss and seven and one-half sacks; one punt return for 22 yards, 29 punts for 1,234 yards, 24 kickoffs for 709 yards with 15 touchbacks, four of six made field goal attempts and 13 of 15 points after made.