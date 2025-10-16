Clarke cross country at Chariton

Clarke cross country joined 18 other schools last Tuesday at Chariton as they ran Lake View Golf & Country Club. The boys team finished in 8th place with 243 while the home team posted 51 points.

Individually, Joseph DeVore finished in 35th place with a time of 18:44.27. Rounding out the top 75 were Cole Jacobsen in 59th with a time of 20:14.46, Luke Wade in 67th with a time of 20:56.89 and in 70th Liam Caldwell with a time of 21:08.81.

Both varsity girls finished in the top 50. Izzy Hay clocked a time of 22:05.81 to take 16th and Natalie McGaw picked up 47th with a time of 25:00.00

Results

Boys teams

Chariton 51, Pella Christian 56, Red Oak 69, PCM 70, Oskaloosa 133, Davis County 168, Cardinal 225, CLarke 243, Wayne 261, EBF 273, Southeast Warren 304.

Individual

35. DeVore - 18:44.27

59. Jacobsen - 20:14.46

67. Wade - 20:56.89

70. Caldwell - 21:08.81

84. Joey Turpin - 21:58.63

87. Dwight Humphrey - 22:04.99

92. Cristian Cortez - 22:31.96

94. Zamarripa Contreras - 22:40.86

95. Cesar Linares - 22:50.91

105. Leo Vega-Inerarity - 24:20.84

111. Teagan Sullivan - 24:50.81

114. Michael Brogdon - 25:40.86

123. Casey Wade - 28:40.70

126. Ce Cisneros Ambriz - 29:53.43

129. Sawyer Shields - 30:53.35

13-. Alexandro Ambriz - 34:01.01

Girls teams

Pella Christian 34, PCM 37, Oskaloosa 74, Wayne 124, Davis County 125, EBF 152, Chariton 195

Individual

16. Hay, 22:05.81

47. McGaw, 25:00.00