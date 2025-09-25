Clarke volleyball

The Knoxville Panthers took down the Clarke Lady Indians 3-0 (25-8, 25-21, 25-10) at home last Tuesday.

On offense, Clarke had a .080 kill efficiency rate, with 17 of 75 attempts made and 11 errors. Reagan Fry and Carly Savage totaled five kills each, Maddie Youngs three, Emilee Boyd two and Victoria Rosales and Mylee Miller one apiece. The visiting team had a .282 kill rate that included 26 assists.

On defense, the team logged 30 digs, spread out amongst the Indians with Josie Moore taking the most at eight; Knoxville had 46 digs. With serving the team had a 75.6% success rate as 31 of 41 hit their mark. Fry, Miller, Moore and Savage each had one ace serve. Comparatively, Knoxville had a 93.1% serve rate with 12 aces.

MOUNT AYR – A tournament on Saturday saw Clarke fall in two of three games played. Their first game against Shenandoah ended 2-1 (22-20, 14-21, 9-15), the game against East Mills a 2-0 loss (11-21, 5-21) and a 2-0 win over Martensdale-St Marys (21-13, 21-12).