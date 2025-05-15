Clarke soccer hosts home games

Clarke soccer hosted Panorama last Monday. The girls fell 9-0 in two halves while the boys won 3-2.

Henry Rivera scored two of the goals for the boys, and totaled six shots and three shots on goal. One goal came from Walter Antonio Salmeron, who had 11 shots and five shots on goal. A total of 40 shot attempts were made by the Indians, including five each from Josue Rodriguez and Alejandro Castaneda, three from Eli Fry, two each from DeVante Caldwell and Ruben Rodriguez and one apiece from Gerardo De Alba, Rafael Avalos, Adrian Negrete, Urijah Fry and Orlando Regalado.

Josue had two shots on goal, and Caldwell, Ruben, Regalado and Eli had one each. Noe Cisneros Lopez worked the goal, totaling 13 saves and allowing just two goals in the second half.

On Thursday at home for senior night, the girls faced off against Colfax-Mingo, losing their match 10-0. The boys hosted Newton and fell 1-0.

Against Newton, Castenada had three shot attempts and one on goal. Rivera had two shot attempts, while Caldwell, Jordyn Deleon Elias, De Alba and Salmeron had one each; Caldwell also had one shot on goal.

CRESTON – Saturday saw the boys in Creston for a tournament. They played against West Central Valley, who won 2-0. Only one shot on the goal was made by Salmeron. There were nine shot attempts - three from Salmeron, two from Deleon Elias and one each from Josue, Castandeda, Christian Santiago and Kye Dowell. One yellow card was received by Rafael Avalos. Cisneros Lopez tended the goal, saving six goals and allowing two.