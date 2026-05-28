May 14, 2026 police reports

A minor was cited for fifth-degree theft April 25 at 2400 College Drive.

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A minor was cited for fifth-degree theft April 25 in the 500 block of South Jackson Street.

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Harassment was reported April 21 at 517 E. Clay St.

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Robert K. Goodenough, of Lucas, was taken into custody April 25 at 1706 Jeffreys Drive for public intoxication.

According to an Osceola Police report, officers had responded to a traffic complaint and located the vehicle in question at 1706 Jeffreys Drive. There, they made contact with the owner, identified as Goodenough, who was exiting the store. Officers noted an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Goodenough, and he had bloodshot watery eyes as well as poor coordination when retrieving his ID. Goodenough told officers he had taken a shot of liquor.

Due to signs of impairment and admission to drinking liquor, Goodenough was arrested and transported to Clarke County Jail where he was released on his own recognizance April 26.