March 12, 2026 police reports

A minor was referred to juvenile services Feb. 11 for fifth-degree theft and possession/purchase of alcohol by a person under 18.

–––––

Theft was reported Feb. 20 at 777 Casino Drive.

–––––

Ashlee Warner, of Lamar, Missouri, was taken into custody Feb. 21 at 777 Casino Drive for an outstanding warrant originating in Vernon County, Missouri.

Warner appeared before Clarke County courts Feb. 26 and agreed to be extradited to Missouri to answer for her outstanding warrant.

–––––

Joshua Warner, of Lamar, Missouri, was taken into custody Feb. 21 at 777 Casino Drive on the charge of possession of a controlled substance - third or subsequent offense.

According to an Osceola Police report, Lakeside Casino Hotel staff reported a baggie had been found with a white crystalline substance in it. Casino staff stated the baggie fell from Warner’s pocket at the guest service desk; Warner denied it was his while his wife said it was his. The substance field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Warner was transported to Clarke County Jail where he was released Feb. 22 on $5,000 surety bond.

–––––

Isabella M. Graham, of Indianola, was taken into custody Feb. 26 at 107 Ariel Circle on an Ida County warrant.

According to court documents, law enforcement attempted to locate Graham in August 2025 in order to issue contempt paperwork but were unable to find her.

Graham was transported to Ida County where she was released Feb. 26 on $300 cash bond.

–––––

Mikaila R. Johanson, of Lucas, was taken into custody Feb. 27 at 117 S. Main St. for violation of probation.

According to court documents, Johanson is on probation for two counts of telephone dissemination of obscene material to minors.

On Dec. 9, Johanson was stopped by Iowa State Patrol officers on two separate occasions. The first occurred at 6:51 a.m., when she was pulled over and reported to be impaired. She was transported to the Clarke County Jail to provide a urine sample and released.

At approximately 7:40 p.m., ISP responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident involving Johanson. A strong odor of alcoholic beverage was noted to be coming from Johanson, and she stated she had taken prescription medication earlier that day. Both incidents are violations of Johanson’s probation.

Johanson was transported to Clarke County Jail where she was released March 3 on $4,000 surety bond.

–––––

Vanessa L. Clark, of Des Moines, was taken into custody March 1 at 2400 College Drive for third-degree theft.

According to an Osceola Police report, officers were called to Osceola Walmart for the report of theft by Clark in the amount of approximately $187.

Clark was transported to the Clarke County Jail and released March 2 on $2,000 surety bond.

–––––

Dalton G. Shriver, of Williamson, was taken into custody March 2 at 805 Warren Ave. on a Clarke County warrant.

According to court documents, in December Shriver violated the terms of a no-contact/protective order twice resulting in the issuance of a warrant for his arrest.

Shriver was transported to Clarke County Jail where he was released March 2 after posting $1,800 cash bond.