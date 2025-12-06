Nov. 6, 2025 police reports

An Osceola man was arrested Oct. 21 for driving while barred.

According to court documents, an Osceola Police officer was at Casey’s General Store, 1706 Jeffreys Drive, to unlock a vehicle when they observed a white Volkswagen pull into the parking lot. The officer saw James Wilson of Osceola exit the vehicle and go into the store. Wilson was known to the officer to be a barred driver from a traffic stop the month prior.

Wilson’s status as a barred driver was confirmed with dispatch, and he was placed under arrest when he exited the store.

Bond in the amount of $2,000 was posted Oct. 22 and Wilson appeared before the Clarke County magistrate Oct. 28.

–––––

Theft from building was reported Oct. 25 at 1729 Truman Road.

–––––

A Minnesota man was arrested Oct. 21 at 220 Townline Road for driving while under the influence - second offense.

According to court documents, a welfare check for Mark Becker of Faribault, Minnesota, was called in to local law enforcement. Osceola Police officers were able to locate Becker at the Interstate 35 southbound rest area using cell phone ping locators.

There, officers located Becker in the driver’s seat of his Dodge Ram, which was running. When Becker retrieved his wallet from the center console, officers observed a bottle of Fireball whiskey in the center console container. Becker was noted to have a strong odor of an intoxicating beverage on his breath and was asked to complete field sobriety testing. He consented to field sobriety testing and showed numerous validated clues of impairment. Police conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found additional empty containers of whiskey. Becker refused to a breath test. He has had one prior conviction for driving while impaired from 2018 in Minnesota.

Becker was arrested and released on $200 cash bond Oct. 22. Arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 7 at the Clarke County Courthouse.

–––––

Theft was reported at 128 W. Logan St. on Oct. 23.

–––––

Ashlynn Davis, Murray, was arrested Oct. 24 at 218 E. Vine St. on a warrant for violation of a no contact/protective order.

According to court documents, on Sept. 15 Davis messaged a number that she believed belonged to the protected individual 33 times in the span of 26 minutes. A warrant was issued Oct. 20 for Davis’ arrest with bond set at $300 cash or surety until initial appearance. Bond was posted Oct. 24, and Davis appeared before the magistrate Oct. 28 where she entered a plea of not guilty.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for Nov. 25 at the Clarke County Courthouse.