Nov. 6, 2025 accident reports

Minor damages were reported following an accident Oct. 22 on North Jackson Street.

According to an Osceola Police report, Samantha Brimm, Osceola, was backing out of a driveway in a 2021 Toyota Highlander. As she backed into the street, the right rear of her vehicle struck the left rear side of a legally parked 2012 Nissan Altima.

Damages are estimated at $600 to both vehicles.

–––––

One warning was issued after an accident Oct. 24.

According to an Osceola Police report, Annette Lankford, Van Wert, was backing out of a parking stall at Casey’s General Store, 114 N. Main St., in a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Lankford was observed on video backing into a legally parked 2000 Chevrolet Silverado and then leaving the scene. Lankford was contacted and advised officers that she was unaware that she had hit the pickup. She was issued a written warning for leaving the scene of an accident.

Damages are estimated at $1,500 and functional to the Chevrolet and $1,500 and minor to the Jeep.