Sept. 4, 2025 police reports

Christopher Parkhurst, Ridgeway, Missouri, was arrested Aug. 19 in the 200 block of Manor Drive on two warrants - stalking - violation of no-contact order and eight counts of violation of a no-contact order/protective order-contempt.

According to court documents, on March 4 Parkhurst sent a female victim multiple messages via Facebook; the victim and Parkhurst had an active no contract order during the time the messages were sent. As such, a warrant was issued March 6 for violation of a no-contact/protective order-contempt with no bond until initial appearance.

On Aug. 19, Parkhurst was found sitting in his vehicle in the 200 block of Manor Drive. On Aug. 20, after Miranda warning Parkhurst admitted to Osceola Police officers that his current cell phone number was one with a Missouri area code. That number had called the victim over 30 times between July 26 and Aug. 3 – 13 times on July 26, 10 times on July 27, one on July 29, five on July 30, one on July 31, two on Aug. 1, two on Aug. 2 and six on Aug. 3. Parkhurst also admitted that he had driven through the apartment complex’s parking lot four to five times in the past two months. The repeated phone calls and Parkhurst coming to the apartment complex caused the victim to feel threatened and fearful.

Following his arrest, Parkhurst was released Aug. 20 on $60 bond and promise to appear. A temporary no-contact order was filed against Parkhurst Aug. 20.

On Aug. 26, Clarke County Attorney Johanna Olson filed trial information with the courts for one count of stalking - violation of a protect order, a Class C felony offense. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Oct. 28 at the Clarke County Courthouse.

_____

Vandalism was reported Aug. 20 at 263 Manor Drive.

–––––

Carter Antoine, Osceola, was arrested Aug. 22 in the 300 block of S. Ridge Road for fifth degree theft.

According to court documents, Osceola Police were contacted about Antoine loitering at the US Cellular store. When officers made contact with Antoine, he admitted to stealing chips and chip dig from Dollar General; he had also previously trespassed at Dollar General. Officers confirmed with Dollar General that Antoine could be seen on camera shoplifting.