Aug. 21, 2025 police reports

Jesse McDole, Osceola, was arrested Aug. 2 at 139 S. Main St. for simple assault.

According to court documents, McDole was observe by patrol officers hitting and pushing a female inside of a mini van as she hung half in, half out of the front passenger seat. The victim stated she was scared during the assault.

McDole was released on $300 bond and promise to appear Aug. 5.

–––––

Theft was reported July 31 at 116 E. Grant St.

–––––

Theft was reported Aug. 4 at 1403 N. Main St.

–––––

Adam Schrodt, Osceola, was arrested Aug. 7 at 220 Townline Road for second degree theft and forgery.

According to court documents, while incarcerated at Clarke County Jail, Schrodt was able to mail a check to Community First Credit Union in Creston. The check was from Empire Group, and addressed to Schrodt in the amount of $3,447.41. Schrodt signed the back of the check, and requested Community First to deposit the check minus $200. He then requested a cashier’s check be mailed to him at the jail, so he could put the money on his commissary account.

The check was received by Community First July 26, and a cashier’s check made and mailed to Schrodt July 31. On Aug. 5, Community First was able to identify the check Schrodt had sent them was fraudulent. After an initial appearance on Aug. 8, Schrodt’s bond was set or continued at $10,000; 10% may be posted.

On Aug. 12, Clarke County Attorney Johanna Olson entered trial information against Schrodt for a count of forgery, a Class D felony offense, and theft in the second degree, a Class D felony offense. Trial information noted that Schrodt had been convicted of a felony offense at least twice before - on or about Feb. 7, 2025 in Dallas County and on or about Jan. 4, 2022 in Warren County.

Arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 28.

–––––

–––––

Luis Argueta Hernandez, Osceola, was arrested Aug. 4 at 220 Townline Road on three counts of identity theft over $10,000.

According to court documents, on Sept. 28, 2016, Argueta Hernandez falsely claimed his name was Josiah Castellanos to gain employment at Hy-Vee Inc. in Chariton. At the time, he was living in Osceola. Argueta Hernandez was employed at Hy-Vee through Aug. 16, 2023, and had made $458,146.82 in taxable income under the name of Josiah Castellanos. After he was fired from Hy-Vee, Argueta Hernandez assumed the identity of Joel Benitez Vega to gain employment at Osceola Foods on Jan. 3, 2024.

In the year 2024, Argueta Hernandez made a gross pay of $58,688.83 from Osceola Foods. From Jan. 1, 2025 to July 23, 2025, Argueta Hernandez continued to work under the false identity of Joel Benitez Vega, earning a gross pay of $43,425.06. Argueta Hernandez had assumed the identities of both Josiah Castellanos and Joel Benitez Vega to obtain work in the United States.

On July 23, 2025, Argueta Hernandez had been arrested for conspiracy to commit non-forcible felony and accessory after the fact, and was being held on $20,000 bond. On Aug. 11, Clarke County Attorney Johanna Olson filed three counts of identity theft over $10,000 against Argueta Hernandez, all of which are a Class C felony offense in Iowa.

An initial appearance on Aug. 5 set Argueta Hernandez’s bond at $30,000. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 12, with arraignment scheduled for Aug. 28.

–––––

Theft from building was reported Aug. 6 at 2400 College Drive.

–––––

Theft from building was reported at 720 Warren Ave. on Aug. 10.

–––––

Theft from building was reported Aug. 11 at 331 W. Webster St.