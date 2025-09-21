Aug. 21, 2025 accident reports

Little information is known following a hit and run Aug. 7.

According to an Osceola Police report, a 2024 Peterbilt semi was legally parked in the Pilot truck parking lot, 2010 W. Clay St. When the driver woke in the morning, he noticed damage to the front of his semi. The driver stated that there had been another semi in the stall north of him, but was no longer there.

Damage is estimated at $7,000 and functional to the Peterbilt.

–––––

Little information is known following a property damage incident Aug. 8.

According to an Osceola Police report, an unknown vehicle left the roadway and stuck a six-inch PVC sewer clean-out pipe that was protruding from the ground at the intersection of S. Kossuth and E. Vine streets. The pipe received heavy damage, shattering it into many small pieces.

Damage is estimated at $1,000 to the pipe owned by Connie Scott.