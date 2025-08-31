July 31, 2025 police reports

A missing person was reported July 7 at 334 N. Westview Drive.

–––––

Theft from building was reported July 9 at 410 S. McPherson St.

–––––

Noah Young, homeless, was taken into custody on a Union County warrant July 13 at East Lake Park for fifth degree theft.

According to court documents, Young was arrested March 22 in Creston for theft that occurred at Maurice’s, 808 Laurel St., Creston; he also had stolen property from Walmart, 806 Laurel St., Creston, on his person at that time. Young was released on his own recognizance March 23. When Young failed to appear at a pre-trial conference May 20 at the Union County Courthouse, a warrant was issued for his arrest with bond set at $300.

He was transported to Union County and released to the custody of the Union County Sheriff’s Office, where he was later released on his own recognizance for an initial appearance on July 22.

–––––

Tristen Harrell, Garden Grove, was arrested in the 500 block of W. McLane St. on July 13 for possession of a controlled substance - marijuana, second offense.

According to court documents, Harrell was found to be in possession of approximately two grams of a leafy green substance that he admitted was marijuana. Harrell also had a glass pipe in his possession. He has one prior conviction for possession of marijuana in Iowa in 2020.

Harrell was released on his own recognizance July 14.

–––––

Theft was reported at 216 S. Lincoln St. on July 11.

–––––

A drug/narcotics violation was reported at 777 Casino Drive on July 12.

–––––

Michelle Grady, Osceola, was arrested July 14 at 1810 Primrose Lane for fifth degree theft.

According to court documents, on July 13 Grady was seen on video surveillance at Osceola Walmart placing women’s hair dye and perfume in her purse. Officers went to Grady’s residence where they spoke with her husband, Monty Parkhurst, who admitted to them walking through Walmart and placing items in Grady’s purse. The couple then left Walmart without paying for the perfume and hair dye. The total cost was approximately $54.47.

Grady was released on $300 bond and promise to appear on July 15. Parkhurst was cited for fifth degree theft with summons to appear.

–––––

An animal bite was reported at 615 E. Clay St. on July 14.

–––––

Chad Page, Osceola, was arrested July 15 for domestic abuse assault - first offense.

According to court documents, Osceola Police were dispatched to 531 S. Jackson St. for a domestic in progress. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who stated that Page had grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against the wall. She was hit in the mouth which resulted in a fat lip and had a cut on the top of her hand.

$30 bond was posted July 15.

–––––

Michael Cox, Osceola, was arrested July 20 at 400 E. Fayette St. for drunkenness, disorderly conduct - loud or raucous noise - and weapon law violations.

According to court documents, on July 20 officers were notified of a male subject triggering an air horn and yelling at golfers at the Osceola Municipal Golf Course.

Upon arrival, officers observed Cox in the northeast corner of his property sounding an airhorn at golfers. Cox had become upset with golfers hitting balls into his yard from the golf course, and was causing unreasonable distress to golfers by repeatedly activating a modified air horn that was attached to an electric drill frame and battery while they were trying to golf.

Upon making contact with Cox, officers noted a smell of an intoxicating beverage coming from his person, slow, slurred speech and an unsteady walk. Witnesses also stated they had observed Cox leave his property and enter S. Kossuth St., a public street. Cox admitted to consuming alcohol, but declined a PBT test and was charged with drunkenness.

Witnesses at the Osceola Municipal Golf Course also told officers they had observed Cox discharging a firearm into the air outside of his residence. As Cox is a convicted felon, a search warrant was requested and granted to the same day. A search of his residence found three firearms - a J Stevens Arms & Tool Company .22 LR, a Harrington & Richardson Arms Company single shot 12-gauge shotgun and a Heritage .22 caliber revolver. Also found with the firearms were 69 round of Winchester Super X .22 long rifle ammunition.

Witnesses reported hearing two shots that sounded like .22 caliber ammunition. Inside the cylinder of the revolver were four spent casings. Due to Cox’s felony conviction in 2018, he is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Cox was additionally charged with reckless use of a firearm.

Cox was charged with three counts of dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by felon. Bond is set or continued at $15,000.

He was released July 23 on $90 bond for the charges of reckless use of a firearm, public intoxication and disorderly conduct, and $1,500 bond for control of a firearm by a felon.