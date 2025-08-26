July 17, 2025 police reports

Bailey Brown, Osceola, was arrested July 1 at 1824 Truman Road on a warrant.

According to court documents, on June 20, 2022, Brown was cited for driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked, and was scheduled for a court appearance. At the court hearing on July 27, 2022, Brown failed to appear and a warrant for her arrest was issued.

Brown was released of her own recognizance July 1.

–––––

Michael Atkinson, Osceola, was arrested at 263 Manor Drive on July 4 for domestic abuse assault - first offense.

According to court documents, Atkinson and a female victim got into a physical altercation over vehicle keys. The victim stated that Atkinson pushed her and she fell; she has injuries to her elbow due to the altercation.

A no-contact order was issued July 5.

–––––

Fernando Romo, Osceola, was arrested July 4 in the 300 block of North Kossuth Street for consumption of alcohol in a public place - first offense.

According to court documents, Romo was noted to smell of an alcoholic beverage and had bloodshot watery eyes. He submitted to a PBT test that came back at .211.

Romo was released July 4 on $300 bond and promise to appear.

–––––

Carter Antoine, Osceola, was arrested July 4 for public intoxication.

According to court documents, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Antoine was found sitting on a bench in the 100 block of West Jefferson Street. He was slurring his words, partially passed out and smelled of an alcoholic beverage; he also had alcohol on his person. Antoine declined a PBT test.

–––––

Steven Boswell, Ohiowa, Nebraska, was arrested July 5 at 720 Warren Ave. for disorderly conduct - fighting/violent behavior.

According to court documents, Boswell was seen by three separate eye witnesses punching, kicking and dragging another male outside of Super 8 Motel.

Boswell was released on $300 bond July 5 and promise to appear.

–––––

Rodney Dohrn, Osceola, was arrested July 6 at 105 Ariel Circle for fifth degree theft.

According to court documents, a money clip with $60 belonging to a person who was not Dohrn was left on the counter of the BP gas station. Dohrn entered the store and while standing at the counter put the money clip in his pocket. He was identified via surveillance footage, and officers went to his residence. There, Dohrn told officers he had taken the money clip and turned it over.

Dohrn was released on $300 bond July 7 and promise to appear.

–––––

Theft from building was reported July 4 at 777 Casino Drive.

–––––

Harassment was reported at 114 N. Main St. on June 30.

–––––

Motor vehicle theft was reported July 6 at 100 S. Lincoln St.