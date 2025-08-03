July 3, 2025 accident reports

No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident June 18 at 100 W. McLane St.

According to an Osceola police report, Jordan Henke, Davis City, was facing east waiting to turn north onto Main Street in a 2015 Toyota Sienna. Jenna Mitchell, Lucas, parked parked in front of Casey’s General Store in a 2006 Dodge Caravan when she started to back up. Mitchell said it was raining hard at the time, and she was having trouble seeing.

Mitchell began to back up slowly and felt her van hit something. She stopped and pulled back into a parking spot. It was found that Mitchell’s rear bumper had struck the side of Henke’s rear bumper. This caused minor damage to both vehicles.

Damage is estimated at $2,000 to the Toyota and $750 to the Dodge.