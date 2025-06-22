May 22, 2025 police reports

Melissa Wadle, Lacona, was arrested May 9 at the intersection of Blakes Lane and South Main Street for driving while barred.

Danny Jensen, Des Moines, was arrested in the 2000 block of West Clay Street on May 6 for driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked.

A missing person was reported May 5 in the 600 block of North State Street.

An animal bite was reported May 8 at 325 E. View Place.

Jodi Kneisel, Griswold, was arrested May 8 at the intersection of W. McLane Street and Warren Avenue for driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked.

Burglary and theft from building was reported May 9 at 212 S. Lincoln St.

A missing person was reported at 511 S. Temple St. on May 9.

An animal bite was reported May 11 at 520 E. McLane St.