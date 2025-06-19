May 8, 2025 police reports

Jeffrey Davis, Osceola, was arrested April 26 at 221 W. Wildflower Dr. for first offense domestic abuse assault.

According to an Osceola police report, Davis had a verbal altercation that turned physical, in which he physically assaulted the victim by placing his hands around her from behind and squeezed her left arm. This caused redness to the victim’s arm. Davis’ forearm then went around the victim’s neck causing redness as he pulled her towards him and pushed her away from his computer.

Bond of $100 was posted April 28.

–––––

Jeffrey Maddox, Osceola, was arrested April 24 at 1010 Park Lane for three counts of drug paraphernalia, second offense possession of a controlled substance and third degree theft.

–––––

Burglary was reported April 24 at 102 Mateer Dr.