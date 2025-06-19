May 8, 2025 accident reports

No citations were issued following a two-vehicle accident in the Fareway parking lot, 215 S. Main St., on April 23.

According to an Osceola police report, the driver of a 2001 Ford Econoline was parked at the north end of the Fareway parking lot while they went to a nearby business; the Ford remained running during this time. When the driver returned, the Ford was not in the parking spot where it had been left, but was sitting stationary against a legally parked 2024 Toyota Corolla; the occupants of the Toyota were not in the car at the time.

The driver of the Ford said that he could not get his vehicle back into park when he got into his vehicle. It was speculated that the Ford had a defect that did not allow it to go into park, causing it to fall into reverse after the driver exited the vehicle. The driver told officers it had not been a problem before.

Damages are estimated at $500 and minor to the Ford, and $3,500 and functional to the Toyota.

––––––

Minor damages were reported following an accident April 26.

According to an Osceola police report, Rashid Mursal of Rochester, Minnesota, was driving a 2020 Freightliner in the Pilot truck parking lot, 2010 W. Clay St. As Mursal made a left turn, he didn’t clear enough room for this trailer. The trailer came in contact with the front right corner of a legally parked 2023 Freightliner’s hood. This caused damage to the hood and right headlight.

Damages are estimated at $500 and minor to the 2020 Freightliner, and $5,000 and minor to the 2023 Freightliner.