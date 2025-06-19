May 29, 2025 police reports

Brandon May, Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested May 15 at the Gustin Street Apartments in Osceola for violation of probation.

–––––

Brian Knust, Des Moines, was arrested May 14 at the Wayne County Jail for conspiracy to commit non-forcible felony, second degree theft, forgery, identity theft under $1,500, third degree theft, fifth degree theft and fourth degree theft.

–––––

Cesar Diaz Perez, Ft Lauderdale, Florida, was arrested in the 200 block of East Ayers Street on May 14 for operating while under the influence - first offense.

–––––

Jesse White, Osceola, was arrested on a warrant May 13 at 600 W. Jefferson St.

–––––

Chris McDole, Murray, was arrested May 15 at 1120 Jeffreys Dr. for possession of a controlled substance - marijuana, first offense and a drug equipment violation. McDole was released on $1,000 bond May 16.

–––––

Theft at 777 Casino Dr. was reported May 17.