May 1, 2025 police reports

Deborah Hites, Osceola, was arrested at 220 Townline Road on April 16 on a warrant for first degree theft against an older individual.

Christian Nevarez, Leon, received a summons/citation April 18 in the 300-block of South Lincoln Street for possession of a controlled substance - marijuana, first offense.

Alfredo Francisco De Francis, Osceola, was arrested April 19 in the 1000 block of North Main Street for driving while license denied or revoked.

Chad Page, Osceola, was arrested April 20 at 531 S. Jackson St. for violation of a no contact/protective order.

Kami Page, Osceola, was arrested at 1822 Oak Drive on April 20 for violation of a no contact/protective order.

Jacob Cross, Osceola, was arrested April 18 at 1115 S. Ridge Road for debris on highway.

A drugs/narcotics violation was reported April 15 at 801 One Tribe Drive.

Theft of vehicle parts was reported April 17 at 221 W. McLane St.