May 1, 2025 accident reports

No citations were issued following an accident April 17 at 2010 W. Clay St.

According to an Osceola police report, Yosvany Valdes Comez of Columbus, Nebraska, was backing into a parking stall in the Pilot truck parking lot in a 2018 Freightliner. As he was backing, his trailer hit the left front fender of a legally parked 2024 Freightliner.

Damage is estimated at $1,500 and minor to the 2024 Freightliner and $0 to the 2018 Freightliner.

–––––

No injuries were reported from a two-vehicle accident April 16 at the intersection of South Fillmore and North Jackson streets.

According to an Osceola police report, Reece Myers, Humeston, was stopped at the stop sign on South Fillmore Street intending to drive north in a 2105 Jeep Cherokee. Myers stated that he looked both ways and did not see anyone, and proceeded into the intersection. As he did, he was struck by a 2005 Dodge Neon that was being driven west on West Jefferson Street by an Osceola teen driver.

The teen told officers that he did not see anyone as he approached the intersection - which does not have a stop sign - and attempted to stop when he saw Myers pull out, but was unable to avoid a collision.

Damage is estimated at $500 and minor to the Dodge, and $1,500 and disabling to the Jeep.

–––––

Minor damages were reported from a car v. semi accident Apirl 17.

According to an Osceola police report, Larry Kirscher, Osceola, was traveling north on Highway 69 in a 1999 Peterbilt semi with a tailer full of pigs. Kirscher was headed north from around the Weldon area, and realized right before he got to the south side of Osceola that his right turn signal was still on; he then turned it off. Behind Kirscher was a 2000 Toyota Tacoma driven by Gail Clausen of Van Wert, who had observed the turn signal to have been on the entire time Glausen had been behind Kirshcer.

At the intersection of Highways 69 and 34, Kirscher began to turn right onto Highway 34 to go east. Clausen attempted to go around Kirscher to also go east, at which point Kirscher turned and collided with Clausen. Clausen told officers that Kirscher had never shut off his turn signal, and believed that he would continue on north as he had never turned.

Damage is estimated at $2,000 and minor to the Peterbilt and $1,000 and functional to the Toyota.