March 27, 2025 police reports

Terry Naab, Hutchinson, Kansas, was arrested on March 6 at 1000 S. Main St. for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana first offense and public intoxication.

–––––

Gleymi Hernandez Tebalan, Osceola, was arrested on March 6 in the 400 block of West McLane Street for driving with a suspended, denied, cancelled or revoked license. Bond of $300 was posted on March 10.

–––––

Brandon Guevas Rivera, Osceola, was arrested on March 7 at 217 N. Adams St. for willful injury - causing serious injury. $500 bond was posted on March 10.

–––––

Dannelle Fisher, Weldon, was arrested on March 9 in the 100 block of East Webster Street for domestic assault - injury or mental illness, first offense. According to an Osceola police report, officers responded to a possible domestic dispute in the 200 block of North Park Street. When they arrived, they spoke with a male who stated that his live-in girlfriend, Fisher, had accused him of cheating. She knocked pictures off of the wall and threw items around in the house. She then bit the man a couple of times. The man had bite marks on his forearm with bruising, and an area on his arm that was bleeding from broken glass.

–––––

Cynthia Mack, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, was arrested on March 11 at 111 Ariel Circle on a warrant and possession of contraband in a correctional institution.

–––––

Kieon Aaron, Urbandale, was arrested on March 4 at 2010 W. Clay St. for driving under the influence.

–––––

Lost property was reported on March 6 at 1729-5 Truman Road.

–––––

Lost property was reported at 217 S. Fillmore St. on March 7.

–––––

Serious domestic assault was reported on March 15.

–––––

A warrant resulting in an arrest was issued on March 15 at 105 Ariel Circle.

–––––

Brayan Garcia Sanchez, Osceola, was arrested on March 17 in the 200 block of East Ayers Street.

–––––

Theft from building and breaking and entering were reported at 100 S. Vale St. on March 12.