March 27, 2025 accident reports

No citations were issued following a two-vehicle accident on March 6.

According to an Osceola police report, Ricky Long, Lucas, was backing into an alley on Highway 69 in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado. Long did not see a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by an Osceola teenager and backed into him.

Damage is estimated at $1,500 to both Chevrolets and both had minor damage.

–––––

No citations were issued after an accident in the 1900 block of West McLane Street.

According to an Osceola police report, Thomas Reichert, Kearney, Nebraska, was traveling west on McLane Street in a 2025 Freightliner. Reichert advised that a 2025 Kenworth driven by Daniel Stewart of Mineral Wells, Texas, was following him closely. When the road turned into four lanes, Stewart pulled up next to Reichert and started flipping him off.

Reichert sped up and attempted to merge into the left lane to get back in front of Stewart, who sped up and wouldn’t let into the lane, causing the two to collide. According to Stewart, Reichert merged into his land and hit him. Reichert hit Stewart with the trailer he was pulling, causing damage to the trailer’s left wheels and tires. Stewart had damage to the right front fender area.

Damage is estimated at $2,000 with disabling damage to the Freightliner and $3,000 to the Kenworth with minor damage.

–––––

Minor damage was reported following an accident on March 9 at 2400 College Drive.

According to an Osceola police report, Deborah Hites, Osceola, was backing a 2003 GMC Sierra out of a parking spot in the Walmart parking lot. As she did, she backed into a legally parked 2009 Chevrolet Silverado. Hites then left the parking lot, but was identified by Walmart surveillance video. Police later spoke to Hites who admitted to the accident, stating that she felt a bump but did not think she had caused any damage.

Damage is estimated at $1,500 and minor damage to the Chevrolet and $500 with minor damage to the GMC.

–––––

No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on March 13 at the four-way stop intersection of East Cass and South Adam streets.

According to an Osceola police report, Audrey Wheeler, Osceola, was headed north on South Adams Street in a 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan and Maria Pedro Francisco was traveling west on East Cass Street in a 2018 Dodge Durango. Wheeler stated that she had waited at the stop sign for another car to go, then proceeded through when it was her turn. Pedro Francisco stated that she thought they both started proceeding through the intersection at the same time. Pedro Francisco hit the right rear of Wheeler.

Measurements taken at the scene indicated that Wheeler would have been further into the intersection than Pedro Francisco was at the time of impact.

Damage is estimated at functional and $5,000 to the 2013 Dodge and $2,000 causing minor damage to the 2018 Dodge.

–––––

Minimal damages were reported after an accident in the Pilot truck parking lot, 2010 W. Clay St.

According to an Osceola police report, on March 15, Felipe Lopez of Yuma, Arizona was attempting to park a 2023 Kenworth in the Pilot parking lot. As Lopez was backing, he knew he could not make his turn so he pulled forward to try a different parking stall. When he pulled away, the end of his trailer hit the mirror and lug nut covers of a legally parked 2025 Volvo.

Damage is estimated at $1,000 and minor to the Volvo, and no damage to the Kenworth.