April 3, 2025 police reports

Alejandro Davis, Osceola, was arrested on March 23 on Truman Road for child endangerment and eluding - speeding 25 over limit.

-----

Brayan Garcia Sanchez was arrested on March 17 at 215 E. Grant St. for interference with official acts. $30 bond was posted on March 20.

-----

Tiffany Houk, Decatur, was arrested on March 17 on the northbound exit ramp to Interstate 35 from Highway 34 for driving with a suspended, revoked, canceled or denied license. Bond in the amount of $300 was posted on March 21.

-----

Harassment was reported on March 24 at 801 One Tribe Dr.

-----

Identity theft was reported on March 21 at 1003 Park Lane.

-----

Intimidation was reported at 221 Warren Court on March 17.

-----

Theft was reported on March 18 at 1027 Warren Ave.