April 24, 2025 police reports

Michael Blackburn, Osceola, was arrested April 8 at 325 S. Main St. for violation of probation.

Andrew Rider, Osceola, was arrested April 9 at 220 Townline Rd. for second degree sexual abuse and domestic abuse - first offense. Bond was posted April 14 in the amount of $26,000.

Motor vehicle theft was reported at 777 Casino Dr. on April 7.

A missing person was reported April 10 at 511 S. Temple St.

Burglary was reported at 600 W. Jefferson St. on April 13.

Vandalism was reported April 11 at 801 One Tribe Dr.

Ashlynn Davis, Osceola, was arrested April 9 at 114 N. Main St. on a warrant. $300 bond was posted April 10.

Ethan Earls, Osceola, was issued a summons at 220 Townline Rd. on April 14.