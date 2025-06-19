April 24, 2025 accident reports

Minor damage was reported following a semi accident April 7.

According to an Osceola police report, Aaron Lohr of McAllen, Texas, was turning a 2024 Volvo semi to park in the Pilot Travel Center truck parking lot, 2010 W. Clay St. As Lohr traveled north to complete his turn, he struck a legally parked 2024 Freightliner.

Damage is estimated at $1,500 to both semis.

–––––

An accident in the parking lot of Clarke Community Schools, 801 One Tribe Dr., resulted in minor damages.

According to an Osceola police report, on April 9 Maribel Monjaras, Osceola, was leaving a parking lot on the south side of the building in a 2012 Chevrolet Impala. Monjaras had backed into the spot and when she pulled forward and turned right, the right tear of her car struck the right tear of a legally parked 2014 Toyota Camry.

Damage is estimated at $1,000 to the Chevrolet and $2,000 to the Toyota.

–––––

No injuries were reported following a head-on collision April 11.

According to an Osceola police report, a 2013 Ford Fusion driven by Gleymi Hernandez Tebalan of Osceola was in the turn lane on Highway 34 to turn left onto S. Park St. As she was waiting to turn, a 2016 Hyundai Accent driven by James Loos, Chariton, drove into the turn lane and hit the Ford head-on.

Loos reported that he was coming into Osceola and felt like he was dozing off. He said that he believed he did indeed doze off, which caused him to lose control of his vehicle when it drifted into the turning lane.

The occupants of the Ford, including Hernandez Tebalan, Catarina Pedro Miguel of Osceola and a 3-year-old child were all checked by EMS and refused transport to the hospital.

Damage is estimated at $1,200 and minor to the Ford and $3,000 and disabling to the Hyundai.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident in the Walmart parking lot, 2400 College Dr., on April 13.

According to an Osceola police report, both Angel South, Berwick, and Christina Collins, Decatur, were backing out of parking stalls in their respective vehicles - a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2022 Chrysler Voyager - at the same time. The two backed into each other.

Damage is estimated at $500 to the Chevrolet and $2,000 to the Chrysler.