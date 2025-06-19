April 17, 2025 police reports

Melissa Blount, Des Moines, was arrested on March 31 in Des Moines on a Clarke County warrant for conspiracy to commit non-forcible felony, second degree theft, forgery and identify theft under $1,500.

Jesse Woltz, Osceola, was arrested on April 2 at 220 Townline Road for first degree harassment. $200 bond was posted on April 4.

Monica Johnston, Macksburg, was arrested on April 4 on West Garfield and North Main streets for driving with a suspended, denied, canceled or revoked license.

Theft of vehicle part was reported on April 4 at 1706 Jeffreys Drive.

Shoplifting was reported on April 4 at 2400 College Drive.

Simple assault was reported at 263 Manor Drive on April 2.

Michael Lane, Van Wert, was arrested on March 31 at 701 N. Main St. for sex offender registration violation - first offense. Bond was posted on April 2 in the amount of $8,000.