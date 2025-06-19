April 17, 2025 accident reports

Major damage was reported following a three-vehicle accident on April 3.

According to an Osceola police report, Kevin Foley of Osceola was waiting at a red light at the intersection of Highway 34 and Warren Ave. in a 2005 Chevrolet pickup. Behind Foley was a 2022 Ford Edge driven by Sherrill Reynolds of Ellston. As they waited for a green light, a 2017 Ford Escape driven by Karla Parker of Osceola collided with the left rear side of Reynolds’ vehicle, pushing her into Foley. This caused severe damage to Reynolds’ left rear side, including tearing the left rear tire out from under the vehicle. The front right wheel of Parker’s vehicle was ripped from her vehicle during the crash.

Both Reynolds and Parker were transported via ambulances to Clarke County Hospital for evaluation; Foley was uninjured. Officers spoke to Parker at the hospital, who stated she didn’t remember what had happened as it all occurred so fast but thought she had been in the inside lane.

Damage is estimated at $1,500 and minor to the Chevrolet, $20,000 and functional to the 2022 Ford and $15,000 and functional to the 2017 Ford.