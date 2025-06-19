April 10, 2025 police reports

Jose Marceleno Aguilera, Marshalltown, was arrested on March 29 at North Side Friendly Acres trailer park for driving while license suspended, denied, canceled or revoked. Bond of $300 was posted on April 1.

-----

Jordan Toney, Osceola, was arrested on March 28 at 314 S. Park St. for disorderly conduct - loud raucous noise. Bond was posted on March 31 at $300.

-----

Paula Hollingsworth, Osceola, was arrested on March 30 at 202 S. Main St. for fifth degree theft.

-----

Harassment was reported on March 24 at 801 One Tribe Drive.

-----

Counterfeit/forgery was reported on March 25 at 1706 Jeffreys Drive.

-----

Alejandro Davis, Osceola, was arrested on March 25 at 1809 Rueters Drive on a warrant.

-----

Assault was reported on March 28 at 801 One Tribe Drive.

-----

Identity theft and swindle/confidence was reported on March 28 at 128 W. Jefferson St.

-----

An animal bite was reported at 800 S. Fillmore St. on March 30.