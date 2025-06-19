April 10, 2025 accident reports

Minimal damage was reported following a hit and run on March 24.

According to an Osceola police report, a 2024 Peterbilt was parked in the Pilot trucking parking lot, 2010 W. Clay St., on March 24. The driver was asleep in the truck when he was awoken to his rig being hit. By the time he got out of the sleeper, the other vehicle had left.

There are no cameras in the parking lot, but it is assumed it was another semi with a low trailer due to damage being lower on the semi.

Damage is estimated at $500 and minimal.

–––––

No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on March 25.

According to an Osceola police report, Julianna Bolton, Lorimor, was stopped at the red light at the intersection of Highway 34 and Warren Avenue in a 2021 Kia Forte. As she was waiting for the light to turn green, a 1999 Jeep Cherokee driven by Michael Hofmann, Kellerton, ran into the back of her.

Damage is estimated at $5,000 and functional to the Kia, and no damages to the Jeep.