Feb. 6 police reports

Deven Price, Osceola, was arrested on Jan. 24 at 510 S. Temple St. for second degree theft, forgery and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony. Bond was posted on Jan. 27.

-----

Jimena Corrales, Osceola, was arrested on Jan. 23 in the 1500-block of Truman Rd. for driving while barred. Bond was posted on Jan. 27.

-----

Edwin Ramos-Flores, Osceola, was arrested on Jan. 26 at 415 N. Dewey St. on a warrant.

-----

David Hillman, Osceola, was arrested on Jan. 26 at 117 Mateer Dr. for domestic abuse assault - first offense.

-----

An animal bite was reported on Warren Ave. on Jan. 22.

-----

A liquor law violation was reported at 801 One Tribe Dr. on Jan. 23.