No citations were issued following an accident on Jan. 21 in the 100-block of East Fayette Street.

According to an Osceola police report, Mildred Herndon, Osceola, was backing out of her driveway in a 2004 Chevrolet Impala. As she backed into the roadway, she hit a legally parked 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 causing minor damage to both vehicles.

Damage is estimated at $500 to the 2004 Chevrolet and $5,000 to the 2021 Ram.