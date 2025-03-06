Jan. 9 police reports

Katharina Davis, Leon, was arrested at 2400 College Dr. on Jan. 23 for fifth degree theft. Bond was posted on Dec. 24.

Timothy Potterfield, Bondurant, was arrested on Dec. 20 for first degree arson.

Lucas Willett, Truro, was arrested on Dec. 28 at 777 Casino Dr. on a Lucas Co. warrant. Bond was posted on Dec. 30.

Angeline Rosenbalm, Woodburn, was arrested on Dec. 26 at McLane St. and Warren Ave. for driving while barred.

Pedro Ico-Pop was arrested on Dec. 18 in the 100-block of W. Clay St. on two warrants.

Two minors were arrested on Dec. 18 for assault causing bodily harm.

Jonathan Edge, Osceola, was arrested at 224 E. Grant St. on Dec. 17 for fifth degree theft. Bond was posted on Dec. 23.

Shoplifting was reported at 2400 College Dr. on Dec. 18.

Swindle/confidence was reported on Dec. 28 at 1314 Jeffreys Dr.

Shoplifting was reported at 2400 College Dr. on Dec. 30.