Jan. 9 accident reports

No citations were issued following an hit-and-run on Dec. 17 on W. McLane St.

According to an Osceola police report, Diana Brammer, Murray, was traveling east on W. McLane St. in a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, when she was sideswiped by a pickup truck, which left the scene.

Damage is estimated at $5,000 to the 2018 Chevrolet.

–––––

No citations were issued following an accident on Dec. 18 in the 400-block of W. Washington St.

According to an Osceola police report, Cort West, Osceola, was backing out of a driveway in the 400-block of W. Washington St. in a 2015 GMC Sierra. West did not see a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado parked along the street, and backed into the rear passenger side of the pickup.

Damage is estimated at $0 to the 2015 GMC and $500 to the 2001 Chevrolet.

–––––

$4,000 damage was reported to a 2011 Kia Sorento, after an accident on Dec. 20.

According to an Osceola police report, the owner of the 2011 Kia was parked in the Super 8 Motel, 720 Warren Ave., and was inside sleeping. When the owner came out in the morning, they found the vehicle had been hit. Cameras at Super 8 did not capture the accident.

–––––

One citation was issued following a two-vehicle accident on Dec. 22 in the 100-block of W. McLane St.

According to an Osceola police report, David Elliott of Hutchinson, Kansas, was traveling west on W. McLane St. in a 2023 International. A vehicle pulled out in front of him from an alley or driveway, causing him to brake. He continued on, and was flagged down by an eye witness who informed Elliott that he had been rear-ended. Mason Johnson, Osceola, was following Elliott in a 1998 Mercury Cougar, when he looked down at his speedometer, and collided with Elliott.

Johnson went on to the Clarke County Hospital emergency room to be checked out for a headache. Johnson was also cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability. Damage is estimated at $500 tot he 2023 International and $3,000 to the 1998 Mercury.

–––––

A legally parked 2022 Kia K5 received $2,000 in damages after a hit-and-run on Dec. 24.

–––––

No citations were issued after an accident on Dec. 25 on W. Washington St.

According to an Osceola police report, Yusdid Escobar, Murray, was backing out of a driveway in a 2017 Ford Escape. Escobar did not see a 2020 Ford Edge driven by William Ruth of Altoona traveling east, and backed into him.

Damage is estimated at $2,000 to the 2017 and 2020 Fords.

–––––

Four citations were issued following a single-vehicle accident on Dec. 26.

According to an Osceola police report, a 17-year-old driver from Osceola was traveling west on W. Ayers St., when she drove off the roadway and struck a utility pole in a 2018 Nissan Rogue.

Damage is estimated at $5,000 to the 2018 Nissan, and $3,000 to the light pole. The driver was cited for no having a valid driver’s license, use of an electronic communication device, leaving the scene of the accident and failure to provide proof of financial liability.

–––––

No injuries were reported following a car v. deer accident on Dec. 28 on Highway 69 north.

According to an Osceola police report, Bertha Cisler, Osceola, was traveling south on Highway 69 in a 2019 Ford F150 when a deer came out of the east ditch and ran to the west. Cisler was unable to avoid the deer, and struck it with the front of her vehicle.

Damage is estimated at $2,000 to the 2019 Ford.

–––––

One citation was issued following a two-vehicle accident on Dec. 27 on Highway 34 west.

According to an Osceola police report, Francine Munezero of Abilene, Texas was traveling westbound on Highway 34, intending to turn left onto the Interstate 35 northbound ramp in a 2024 Kia Forte. Munezero stated that as they merged left from the right lane to the left, they collided with a 2008 Nissan driven by a 17-year-old, having thought the vehicle was far enough back to safely merge. The teen had been traveling in the left lane, and had observed a semi in the turn lane to Interstate 35. They saw Munezero begin to merge into their lane, but was unable to slow in time to avoid a collision.

Damage is estimated at $5,000 to the 2023 Kia and 2008 Nissan. Munezero was cited for improper lane change.